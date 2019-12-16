The Waterville Opera House Presents MISS HOLMES

The Waterville Opera House (WOH) will present a mystery that shines a new light on favorite characters when Miss Holmes opens this January in Waterville. Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, it's not just another mystery - it's a reexamination of the Victorian world of Holmes and Watson that explores the added obstacles that these two iconic characters would have faced if they had been women.

In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson dare to challenge societal norms by providing an unusual, but necessary, service. When an anonymous note sends a newlywed wife looking for help, Miss Holmes and Dr. Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead. But this Holmes and Watson face far greater challenges than bringing the cunning criminal to justice. Miss Holmes possesses one of the greatest deductive minds of her generation, but she chafes at the restraints imposed upon her by society and family. Dr. Watson struggles to make a difference at the only hospital in London that will hire female doctors.

Join the Waterville Opera House and go on the hunt for a killer with Miss Sherlock Holmes, Dr. Dorothy Watson, and an all-star local cast of memorable characters. With murder, mystery, mistaken identities, and plot twists that you won't expect, Miss Holmes is an exciting and thought-provoking mystery with a positive message. Reserve your tickets today!

Miss Holmes Showtimes

January 24, 25, 31 and February 1 at 7:30pm

January 26 and February 2 at 2:00pm

The talented cast of community actors performing in Miss Holmes are:

Miss Sherlock Holmes: Phoebe Sanborn

Dr. Dorothy Watson: Maggie Wachtl

Edwin Greener/Passerby: Erik Hyatt

Superintendent/Passerby: Joe Blackwell

Mycroft Holmes/Vagrant: Bart Shattuck

Dr. Elizabeth Garrett Anderson/Peggy/Martha: Jeralyn Shattuck

Mrs. Hudson: Eve Blackwell

Eudora Featherstone: Marie Cormier

Inspector Geoffrey Lestrade/Orderly #1: John DeWitt

Lizzie Chapman: Hannah King

Thomas Chapman/Orderly #3: Tim Croce

Dr. Michael Stamford/Passerby: Melvin Morrison

Reginald/Orderly #2: John Buys

Production Team

Written By: Christopher M. Walsh

Director: Debra Susi

Scenic and Lighting Designer: Tony Gerow

Sound Designer: Ben David Richmond

Costume Designer: Candace Chase

Stage Manager: Isaac Tardy

Miss Holmes runs January 24th through February 2nd at the Waterville Opera House. Tickets range from $21 - $24. Groups of 10+ receive a 10% discount. WOH's 19 - 20 season programming is made possible through the generous sponsorship of the Harold Alfond Foundation, Colby College, Golden Pond Wealth Management, Maine General Health, Kennebec Savings Bank, Central Maine Motors, Northern Light Inland Hospital, GHM Agency, Granite Hill Estates, Central Maine Newspapers, Marie Cormier, JS McCarthy Printers, and Woodlands Senior Living. Miss Holmes is presented through special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing. For more information or to reserve tickets call 873-7000, visit our website at http://www.operahouse.org or our Box Office at 1 Common Street!





