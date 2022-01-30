The Good Theater to Stage HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

Good Theater returns for the second half of the 2021/2022 season with the Maine premiere of Harry Townsend's Last Stand by George Eastman. A smash hit off-Broadway in 2019, Harry Townsend's Last Stand stars Good Theater favorites Will Rhys and James Noel Hoban, and is directed by Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen. The production opens February 2nd and plays through February 20th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or click here.

Harry Townsend is an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit are at the center of this new comedy. A long overdue visit from his well meaning son places father and son at odds. Starring Will Rhys as Harry Townsend and James Noel Hoban as Alan Townsend, this affecting and intimate new comedy about the inescapable ups and downs of family is a must-see.

Will Rhys (Harry Townsend) has worked as an actor and director in professional theatre on Broadway, off Broadway, off-off Broadway and regional theatre around the country. He was a member of The Acting Company and a resident director of Cleveland Playhouse and served as Acting Artistic Director of that company from 1985 to 1988. In Maine, he has continued his stage work as a director and/or an actor at Portland Stage Company, The Theater at Monmouth, The American Irish Repertory Ensemble (AIRE), Freeport Shakespeare and Good Theater. At Good Theater he has performed his one-man version of Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL and appeared in THE OUTGOING TIDE.

James Noel Hoban (Alan Townsend) co-directed the smash hit season opener, LADY SUSAN. He was last seen onstage at GT in ADMISSIONS. Other GT performances include A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2, AN INSPECTOR CALLS, THE OTHER PLACE, and GOOD PEOPLE. James is Associate Artistic Director at Theater at Monmouth. He is the founder of Portland Shakespeare Company and directed the critically acclaimed production of RICHARD II at St. Luke's Cathedral. Other regional credits include productions with Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Portland Stage Company, The Public Theater, Fenix Theater, Lorem Ipsum, 60 Grit, Penobscot Theater, Mad Horse Theatre and Dramatic Repertory Company.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($27), Thursday at 7:00 ($27), Fridays at 7:30 ($27), Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30 ($34), and Sundays at 2:00 ($34). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.



