THE VICTORIAN LADIES DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE Announced At The Public Theatre

The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective is an entertaining murder mystery with a modern female sensibility now playing at The Public Theatre November 4 - 13.

Is Jack the Ripper at it again? It's 1893, and there's a murderer loose in London preying upon single women. Tired of waiting for the men of Scotland Yard to find the murderer, two sisters who run a local boarding home for women, decide to take matters into their own hands. Joining forces with a cheeky American actress, these three determined ladies set off to solve the crime themselves.

"It's like watching a female Sherlock Holmes story", says director Christopher Schario. "Set over 400 years ago, this witty play also cleverly addresses many of the same social issues women today are still facing, creating a tale of murder and mayhem for the modern-day woman.

Leading the investigation to find the murderer is Loveday Fortescue played by Robyne Parrish. Robyne is returning for her 6th production at the Public, (The Revolutionists, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, The Book Club Play, Miss Witherspoon and Rough Crossing) and recently appeared Off-Broadway in the world premiere of Strings Attached as well as in the film A Man Called Otto with Tom Hanks. Playing her sleuthing sister Valeria Hunter is Joyce Cohen. Public Theatre audiences may recognize Joyce from last season's Middletown, and previously in Humble Boy and The Midvale High School Fiftieth Reunion. Joyce has extensive experience performing on Broadway, in films and was most recently seen Off-Broadway in the World Premiere of This Space Between Us. Playing the cheeky American actress Katie Smalls is Courtney Thomas. Courtney has previously appeared at The Public in The Book Club Play as well as Off-Broadway and in regional theatres and is now based in the "other LA". New to Public Theatre audiences from his career in Arizona is MATHEW ZIMMERER playing all the juicy male characters in the show including PC Crane, theatrical producer Warham-Wynn and the meat butcher Toddy.

The set for Victorian Ladies is designed by Jennifer B. Madigan, lights by Erin Fauble, costumes by Anne Collins and original music and sound design by Scott O'Brien.

The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre on Fri Nov 4 at 7:30pm, Sat Nov 5 at 7:30pm, Sun Nov 6 at 2pm, Thurs Nov 10 at 7:30pm, Fri Nov 11 at 7:30pm, Sat Nov 12 at 3 & 7:30pm and Sun Nov 13 at 2pm. Tickets are $25. For reservations call 782-3200 or visit thepublictheatre.org.