THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME is Coming to Belfast Maskers

Belfast Maskers will bring to the stage "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time", Simon Stephens' powerful adaptation of the beloved novel by Mark Haddon. The production, directed by Stephanie Natale Frus, runs April 24 through May 4 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater.

The story follows Christopher Boone, a teenager who finds comfort in numbers and logic, but finds human relationships far more difficult to navigate. When he discovers his neighbor's dog has been killed, Christopher decides to solve the mystery himself. His investigation pushes him far beyond the limits of his known world, forcing him to confront buried family secrets and take on challenges he never imagined.

In a bold departure from the theater's usual raked seating, Natale Frus decided to stage this production in-the-round, with the audience seated on all four sides of the action. "It allows the audience to feel like they are a more intimate witness as the events unfold," she explained. "Every play deserves a unique approach. When I approached this script with an open mind, I discovered a multi-layered story through Christopher's eyes. The ensemble creates and translates that vision by interacting with an abstract, versatile, chameleonesque set that mirrors his internal and external journey-which aims to allow the audience to feel with him instead of for him."

The cast features a talented ensemble of local performers who bring depth and nuance to Christopher's world. "This story has resonated with me over different phases of my life," said Emily Leblanc McConnell, who plays Judy. "At its heart, it is a story about bravery and the challenges of being a human and communicating with others, but through a neurodivergent perspective-which was an unrepresented voice at the time it came out." Her son Parks McConnell plays young Christopher. "Throughout this process, Stephanie and (Stage Manager) Cassidy have made theater accessible for my son, who is a young autistic actor. In the same way one would make spaces accessible for those with physical disabilities, this team has made thoughtful accommodations to allow him to be successful in this environment."

Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. A special $10 preview night will take place Thursday, April 24. General admission tickets are $18, with a student/senior discount of $15. A festive opening night gala reception follows the April 25 performance and includes complimentary refreshments.

