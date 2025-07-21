THE COMPLETE WORKS OF JANE AUSTEN, ABRIDGED to Open at Theater At Monmouth

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater at Monmouth's 56th season will continue with The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged by Jessica Bedford, Kathryn MacMillan, Charlotte Northeast, and Meghan Winch. A funny, fast-paced frolic through the masterpieces of Jane Austen. Three actors take on all of Austen's beloved heroines, friends, and love interests - and her incisive social satire - in just 80 minutes. But when they lose a cast member, the two remaining Janeites must teach an understudy about her work. It is a truth universally acknowledged that an audience in possession of high spirits must be in want of a ticket to this big-hearted comedy that will delight Austen fans and newcomers alike.

Step into the Regency Era Thursday, July 24th at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, August 23rd including matinee and evening performances both weekdays and weekends.

The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged features Sandy Clancy, Kelly Letourneau*, and Lucas Prizant. Directed by Adam P. Blais, Lighting Design by Jim Alexander, Scenic Design by Germán Cárdenas Alaminos, Sound Design by Ryan McGowan, Costume Design by Elizabeth Rocha, Wardrobe and Wig Supervision by Adriaen Shi; with Stage Management by Melissa A. Nathan*, Assistant Stage Management by Elana Sheinkopf, and Ethan Shaw serving as an Understudy to the performers.

*Appearing through an agreement between this theatre, Theater at Monmouth, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 7/24 at 7:30 p.m.; OPENING 7/25 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 8/2, 8/9, 8/14, & 8/21 at 1:00 p.m; 8/6, 8/16, & 8/23 at 7:30 p.m.