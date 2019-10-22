TAM Stages Holiday Classic THIS WONDERFUL LIFE

Theater at Monmouth's 50th season concludes with award-winning playwright Steve Murray's hilariously touching adaptation of Frank Capra's, It's a Wonderful Life. Brimming with hope and humor, This Wonderful Life reminds us of the power of perspective, friendship, and family just in time for the holiday season. Ring in the season with family, friends, and neighbors from November 28 through December 8, 2019.

TAM favorite Mike Anthony unleashes his comedic talents for this 90-minute adventure as he recreates more than two-dozen iconic characters from the beloved film. Anthony embodies Clarence the Angel, Mary, Old Man Potter, and the rest of Bedford Falls' finest citizens, while also serving as narrator, offering amusing commentary on George Bailey's journey to discover that the actions of one person really can make a difference in the world. This fast-paced and witty adaptation celebrates the warmth of the season and the belief that hard work, fair play, and commitment to family and community is truly its own "wonderful" reward.

It's a Wonderful Life, produced and directed by Frank Capra in 1946, is based on the short story The Greatest Gift written by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1939 and published in 1945. The film stars James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who has given up his dreams in order to help others, and whose lost faith in himself on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence. Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched and how different life in his community would be had he never been born. Nominated for five Academy Awards it has since been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 Best Films Ever Made; placing number one on AFI's list of the most inspirational American films of all time.

This Wonderful Life features Mike Anthony as narrator and all the inhabitants of Bedford Falls and beyond; directed by Producing Artistic Director Dawn McAndrews with set and lights by Jim Alexander and sound design by Rew Tippin. This Wonderful Life is sponsored by TexTech, Winthrop Area Federal Credit Union, and MaineGeneral.

Performance Calendar: PREVIEW 11/28 at 7:30 p.m.** OPENING 11/29 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 11/30, 12/5, 12/6, 12/7 at 7:30 p.m.; 11/30, 12/1, 12/7, 12/8 at 1:00 p.m.

**Special Thanksgiving Day Performance: Ticket Prices $10 with donation of non-perishable food items for local food pantry. Ticket for all other performances: $28. For calendar and reservations, contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You