News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: THE COTTAGE at Waterville Opera House

Come see secrets spilled and the hilarity that follows at Waterville Opera House's production of The Cottage!

By: Jan. 28, 2025
Spotlight: THE COTTAGE at Waterville Opera House Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

This brand-new, side-splitting romp is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal, and desire as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband—and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy. Sponsored by Mid-Maine Restoration and Marie Cormier.

THE COTTAGE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC,
servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

Tickets: $31 - $33. Prices include a per ticket handling fee. A portion of all ticket fees are
designated to support the Youth Arts Access Fund. Tickets are nonrefundable. ASL interpreted performance on February 2, 2025. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).

2025 Season Pass: Receive a 20% discount when you purchase tickets to all four 2025 stage shows in the same order! (The Cottage, Matilda, Deathtrap, White Christmas)

 

LATEST NEWS

Spotlight: THE COTTAGE at Waterville Opera House
Monmouth Community Players Announces The Cast Of THE ODD COUPLE, FEMALE VERSION
Exclusive: First Look at PARADE National Tour
Spotlight: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Public Theatre



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos