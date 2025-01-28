Spotlight: THE COTTAGE at Waterville Opera House

This brand-new, side-splitting romp is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal, and desire as one woman decides to expose her latest affair to both her husband—and to her lover’s wife. The true meaning of fate and faith, identity and infidelity, love and marriage are all called into question as a surprising and hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculously funny romantic comedy. Sponsored by Mid-Maine Restoration and Marie Cormier.



THE COTTAGE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC,

servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.



Tickets: $31 - $33. Prices include a per ticket handling fee. A portion of all ticket fees are

designated to support the Youth Arts Access Fund. Tickets are nonrefundable. ASL interpreted performance on February 2, 2025. Seats marked "L" (orchestra right) have an excellent sightline to the interpreter(s).



2025 Season Pass: Receive a 20% discount when you purchase tickets to all four 2025 stage shows in the same order! (The Cottage, Matilda, Deathtrap, White Christmas)



