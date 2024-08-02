Spotlight: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Fulton Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

MSMT presents BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with “Tapestry,” Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Beautiful, The Carole King Musical is a co-production with the Fulton Theatre.

