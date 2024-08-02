Spotlight: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Fulton Theatre

“I think Carole King is a poet. She paved the way for so many women who came after her in [popular music]. There is such a rawness and pure emotion in her music that feels like poetry to me,” declares actress Kathryn Boswell, who will play Cynthia Weil in BEAUTIFU: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theatre. “When you don’t have the words to express what you feel, you write it in poetry or music because some of these emotions are just too big to hold.” “Carole King writes about such universal themes, about love and humanness – emotions that are always relevant,” concurs Alfie Parker, Jr., who serves as Associate Choreographer and plays one of The Drifters in the show. The musical, which explores the rise to stardom of popular music legend, Carole King, runs at MSMT from August 7 -24 and concludes the company’s spectacular 2024 season.