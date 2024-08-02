Spotlight: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Fulton Theatre

1
Interview: Emotions Too Big To Hold: MSMT Presents BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
“I think Carole King is a poet. She paved the way for so many women who came after her in [popular music]. There is such a rawness and pure emotion in her music that feels like poetry to me,” declares actress Kathryn Boswell, who will play Cynthia Weil in BEAUTIFU: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theatre. “When you don’t have the words to express what you feel, you write it in poetry or music because some of these emotions are just too big to hold.”
“Carole King writes about such universal themes, about love and humanness – emotions that are always relevant,” concurs Alfie Parker, Jr., who serves as Associate Choreographer and plays one of The Drifters in the show. The musical, which explores the rise to stardom of popular music legend, Carole King, runs at MSMT from August 7 -24 and concludes the company’s spectacular 2024 season.
2
Video: First Look At WHITE CHRISTMAS At Maine Street Music Theatre
Get a first look at MSMT's enchanting summer production of Irving Berlin’s timeless classic, Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Running from July 17 to August 3, this heartwarming musical promises to bring festive cheer to the Pickard Theatre with its captivating performances, dazzling choreography, and unforgettable melodies.
3
BWW Q&A: Kyra Kennedy on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theatre
Kyra recently completed a run of Beautiful at Papermill Playhouse - also playing the role of Carole King. Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,' a captivating journey through the life of one of music’s most iconic songwriters. The production, a co-production with the Fulton Theatre, will run from August 7 to August 24.
4
Review: Fleet Fingers & Vocal Fireworks
Maine State Music Theatre’s third concert of the season features a wild roller coaster ride through the history of early rock and roll with Jason Cohen and his stellar bandmates paying tribute to the legendary pianist and songwriter, Jerry Lee Lewis and his contemporaries. In an evening that offers electrifying pianistic virtuosity and raw energy vocals, Cohen and company bring down the house and demonstrate the power and the revolution that early rock and roll was.