SEXY LAUNDRY Will Play The Public Theatre Beginning January 24

Have you ever forgotten why you fell in love with the person you're married to? Then we recommend a date night to The Public Theatre for the hilarious and touching comedy Sexy Laundry, playing January 24 through February 2.

The routines of marriage, kids and life have taken their toll on Alice and Henry. Alice wants to spice up their marriage and reconnect with Henry, an engineer who has little sense of adventure and would prefer to just watch an hour of his favorite news show without being interrupted. She wants that spark they once had long ago, and the body she once had long ago, and the laugh she once had long ago that she can't seem to find anymore. Armed with a library copy of Sex for Dummies, they check in to a luxury hotel to rekindle their romance.

Sexy Laundry looks at the common issue of how the stress of career, family and age can affect a couple. Director Janet Mitchko says, "Sexy Laundry is perhaps the most perfect date night show The Public Theatre has ever produced. It is also a show that men and women will equally enjoy and relate to and it's going to hit home with everyone who has ever been part of a 'couple' in a powerful and wonderful way".

Funny, lovable and filled with knowing chuckles, Henry and Alice's touching rediscovery of themselves and each other will put a smile on your face, a lump in your throat and possibly a new spring in your step. You won't see a funnier, more entertaining or true to life show this theatre season.

Performing in this play is a delightful pair of professional actors; Maura O'Brien (Alice) and Russell Berrigan (Henry).

Audiences will recognize Maura O'Brien as Marilyn in Ripcord two seasons ago. She has also appeared at TPT in Last Mass at Saint Casimir's, Secrets of a Soccer Mom and Lost in Yonkers. Russell Berrigan was last seen in our production of A Christmas Carol as Bob Cratchit and Marley's Ghost. You may remember his performances in Marjorie Prime and Sideman.

Once again, The Public Theatre will continue its special pre-show events with 1-cent beer samples compliments of Baxter Brewing on opening night, January 24th, and a free wine-tasting in the lobby provided by Rooper's before the Thursday, January 30th performance. A free post-show discussion featuring the cast and director will also directly follow the Sunday, January 26th matinee.

Sexy Laundry will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, January 24 thru February 2. Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on February 1 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.





