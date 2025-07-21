Review: Mirror, Mirror on the Wall: Robin & Clark's SNOW WHITE with Some Twists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Magic mirrors, an evil stepmother, forest creatures who sing and chatter prettily- all familiar fairytale tropes – but then add an empowered maiden, a narcissistic prince, and seven “dwarfs,” who are actually icons of ancient wisdom and culture, and you have a new, delightful musical version of the Brothers’ Grimm tale of Snow White created by Marc Robin & Curt Dale Clark for audiences young and young at heart. MSMT’s new production sparkles with wit, energy, and visual splendor, featuring a first-rate cast of young professional performers who bring this tale to life with new meaning.

Using their signature devices such as audience engagement, breaking the fourth wall, and peppering the script with charming anachronisms, the book puts a lively, original spin on the ancient tale. The dwarfs who shelter Snow White each represent historical figures like Columbus, Abraham Lincoln, Sigmund Freud, and Enrico Caruso, and each imparts some wisdom to the heroine. The score is a blend of musical styles, with traditional ballads, catchy upbeat tunes, amusing parodies, a doo wop finale for the new musical group, “Snow and the Seven Dwarfs,” and a rousing anthem to equality and brotherhood in Abe Lincoln’s solo that serves as the high point of the show. Lyrics are smart and funny, and the action is fast-paced.

Betsy Puelle directs with a sure hand and a fine instinct for comedy, while Raymond Marc Dumont contributes the clever choreography with some lively numbers for the dwarfs, tap solos for the Magic Mirror, and some balletic steps for the Prince.

Music Director Jacob Stebly has schooled the cast well and accompanies the work with flair on the keyboards.

The décor by Puelle features oversized antique furniture, cozy cottage décor, mini-chairs, and humorous props like the Prince’s steed. These are integrated into the lavish video design by Jerran Kowalski (Luis Garcia, projections), who conjures the tale to life from the pages of an ancient volume and makes forests, castles, and magical transformations vibrantly materialize, while Seifallah Salotto Cristobal’s lighting design adds enchantment. Flo Florence Cooley’s costumes (Wigs,Letta the Queen) have a traditional elegance. John Russell delivers the balanced sound design with Stage Manager Megan Franco ably at the helm.

The youthful cast works well as an ensemble and establishes an immediate connection with the audience. As Snow White, Sabina Martin conveys perky determination, sweetness, and compassion; she is a modern woman who can fend for herself without a man, and she has several occasions to show off her lovely soprano. Payton Hines plays Queen Narcissus with relish, making her egomaniacal solo, “Me, Me, Me” a highpoint. Keating Babcock perfectly captures Prince Charming’s self-absorption and conceit and sings “One Song” (a SPAMALOT parody number) with tenor bravura.As the Magic Mirror, Rachel Alvarez-Robinson is wise and wise-cracking as she taps and raps her way through the narrative.

The Seven Dwarfs, who are actually tall men with a yearning to be musicians, each has a moment to shine: Greta Cardoza as Christopher Columbus in a showy rendition of “Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria;” Dylan Stukenberg & Rachel Alvarez-Robinson as Freud and Da Vinci in a mock argument, “Freud Says, DaVinci Says;” Bryan Fortunato as Enrico Caruso, showing off his vocal range in “I Love the Opera;” Todd Turner as Merlin, a magician who has lost his touch, in “I Am a Wizard;” Garrett Lynn, as Scrooge, who mutters “bah humbug” incessantly: and Matthew Irani as Abe Lincoln, the great leader and peacemaker in an inspiring, uplifting setting of words from the Gettysburg Address.

Other amusing turns are provided by Todd Turner as Woody, the tender-hearted woodsman, and Dylan Stukenberg as Manfred, the Queen’s Butler.

Robin & Clark are masters at the retelling of traditional fairytales with twists, tweaks, and turns. Add their infectious music and lyrics, MSMT’s stunning visual and technical capabilities, and a super-talented cast of young professionals, passionate about what they do, and you have a recipe for an evening of pure enchantment.

Photo courtesy of MSMT, Duncan Persons, photographer

SNOW WHITE is performed at MSMT Pickard’s Theater, 1 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME, on July 21, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. www.msmt,org 207-725-8769

