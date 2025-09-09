Portland Stage to Present Mark St. Germain’s ELEANOR Starring Kandis Chappell

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Portland Stage will open its 52nd season with Eleanor by Mark St. Germain, a powerful solo show that brings First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to life in an intimate, deeply human portrait.

Performances run September 24 through October 19, 2025, at Portland Stage (25A Forest Ave, Portland, ME). Tickets are available now at portlandstage.org or by calling the box office at 207.774.0465.

Directed by David Ellenstein, Eleanor stars acclaimed actress Kandis Chappell, who has performed the role in productions nationwide. Through Roosevelt’s own words, the play explores her private struggles and public triumphs, from her childhood to the White House years, illuminating her legacy as a tireless advocate for human rights, women’s rights, and social justice.

On opening night, September 26, Portland Stage will partner with eight organizations to honor Roosevelt’s legacy of service and activism: ACLU of Maine, Frances Perkins Center, Maine Women’s Network, Planned Parenthood – Maine Action Fund, Maine Needs, Maine Women’s Lobby, Preble Street, and Through These Doors. A pre-show media availability and post-show reception will offer audiences a chance to engage with these community partners.

Cast and Creative Team

Eleanor – Kandis Chappell*

Director – David Ellenstein***

Scenic & Costume Design – Anita Stewart**

Lighting Design – Mary Lana Rice

Sound Design – Seth Asa Sengel

Wig Design – Peter Herman

Stage Manager – Myles C. Hatch*

(*Member, Actors’ Equity Association; **United Scenic Artists; ***Stage Directors & Choreographers Society)

Performance & Ticket Information

Dates: September 24 – October 19, 2025

Venue: Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave, Portland, ME

Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission

Tickets: $20–$75, with discounts for seniors (65+) and students

Pay-What-You-Can Tickets available (see website for details)

RUSH35: $20 tickets at the door for ages 18–35, free membership required

Box Office: Tuesday–Saturday, 12–5 PM and 2 hours before performances

Phone: 207.774.0465 | Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org

About Portland Stage

Portland Stage is Maine’s largest fully professional, non-profit theater. Now in its 52nd season, the company produces seven Mainstage shows annually, alongside education programs, new play development initiatives, and community engagement. Its initiatives include the Clauder Competition, the Little Festival of the Unexpected, and From Away, a festival in collaboration with the International Writing Program.