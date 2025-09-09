Portland Stage to Present Mark St. Germain’s ELEANOR Starring Kandis Chappell

Performances run September 24 – October 19, 2025.
Portland Stage will open its 52nd season with Eleanor by Mark St. Germain, a powerful solo show that brings First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to life in an intimate, deeply human portrait.
Performances run September 24 through October 19, 2025, at Portland Stage (25A Forest Ave, Portland, ME). Tickets are available now at portlandstage.org or by calling the box office at 207.774.0465.
Directed by David Ellenstein, Eleanor stars acclaimed actress Kandis Chappell, who has performed the role in productions nationwide. Through Roosevelt’s own words, the play explores her private struggles and public triumphs, from her childhood to the White House years, illuminating her legacy as a tireless advocate for human rights, women’s rights, and social justice.
On opening night, September 26, Portland Stage will partner with eight organizations to honor Roosevelt’s legacy of service and activism: ACLU of Maine, Frances Perkins Center, Maine Women’s Network, Planned Parenthood – Maine Action Fund, Maine Needs, Maine Women’s Lobby, Preble Street, and Through These Doors. A pre-show media availability and post-show reception will offer audiences a chance to engage with these community partners.
Eleanor – Kandis Chappell*
Director – David Ellenstein***
Scenic & Costume Design – Anita Stewart**
Lighting Design – Mary Lana Rice
Sound Design – Seth Asa Sengel
Wig Design – Peter Herman
Stage Manager – Myles C. Hatch*
(*Member, Actors’ Equity Association; **United Scenic Artists; ***Stage Directors & Choreographers Society)
Dates: September 24 – October 19, 2025
Venue: Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave, Portland, ME
Run Time: Approximately 90 minutes, no intermission
Tickets: $20–$75, with discounts for seniors (65+) and students
Pay-What-You-Can Tickets available (see website for details)
RUSH35: $20 tickets at the door for ages 18–35, free membership required
Box Office: Tuesday–Saturday, 12–5 PM and 2 hours before performances
Phone: 207.774.0465 | Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org
Portland Stage is Maine’s largest fully professional, non-profit theater. Now in its 52nd season, the company produces seven Mainstage shows annually, alongside education programs, new play development initiatives, and community engagement. Its initiatives include the Clauder Competition, the Little Festival of the Unexpected, and From Away, a festival in collaboration with the International Writing Program.
Videos