Portland Stage Unveils All-Black Cast For WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Portland Stage has revealed the cast of its new production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, featuring an all-Black cast under the direction of acclaimed artist Goldie E. Patrick. This first-of-its-kind staging for Portland Stage brings urgent new depth and perspective to a timeless classic, inviting audiences to witness Albee's explosive drama through a distinctly contemporary cultural lens.

Leading the cast are Thursday Farrar as Martha and Ashley C. Turner as George, joined by Portland Thomas as Honey and Samuel B. Jackson as Nick. Together, these dynamic performers breathe fresh life into one of the most celebrated works in American theatre.

"This production expands how we see ourselves in the classics," says Artistic Director Anita Stewart. "By casting this iconic play with an all-Black ensemble, we are not just reinterpreting Albee-we are affirming the range, depth, and complexity of Black life on the American stage."

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a searing, alcohol-fueled portrait of a marriage unraveling over one harrowing night. When George and Martha invite the younger couple, Nick and Honey, over for drinks after a faculty party, the evening quickly spirals into a brutal game of truth and illusion. In this powerful reimagining, the play's emotional intensity and psychological insight take on striking new relevance.

