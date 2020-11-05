Portland Stage Presents Free, Live Digital Series With John Cariani

The digital presentation will take place on November 7, 14, and 21.

PORTLAND STAGE is inviting the public to register to attend Almost, Maine-the Writer's Cut, a three-part series of live, selected readings from the newly published novel, Almost, Maine, read by the novelist, John Cariani, followed by a live Q&A. All sessions are free to those who register.

The novel, Almost, Maine, is based on the play of the same title, which was workshopped at Portland Stage's New Works Festival, Little Festival of the Unexpected, in 2003. The play premiered on the Portland Stage Mainstage in 2004 and has since become one of the most popular plays in the United States and around the world, with thousands of productions to date-in dozens of different languages.

The three-part live digital series, Almost, Maine-the Writer's Cut, is an opportunity for readers, actors, and aspiring playwrights and novelists to spend time with the gifted and generous artist who is often seen after shows spending hours connecting with his fans. Cariani has recently appeared on Broadway as Itzik in the Tony Award-winning musical, The Band's Visit. Other Broadway credits include Nigel Bottom in Something Rotten! for which he received an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination and Fiddler on the Roof, for which he won an Outer Critics Circle Award and received a Tony Award nomination.

Almost, Maine the novel by John Cariani, was published by Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan Publishing Group, on March 31, 2020.

QUICK INFO

Dates of Live Reading/Q&A:

Saturday | Nov 7 | 5:30 pm

Saturday | Nov 14 | 5:30 pm

Saturday | Nov 21 | 5:30 pm

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour

Box Office Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., Tue - Sun.

Box Office Phone: 207.774.0465

Box Office Email: boxoffice@portlandstage.org

Website: https://www.portlandstage.org/

Register Online: https://sforce.co/2HTcLN2

