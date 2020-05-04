Portland Stage Announces Cancellation Of August Co-Production With MSMT, RING OF FIRE

Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) have canceled their August 2020 co-production of Ring of Fire in consideration of the safety and comfort of our patrons, artists, staff, and volunteers due to the Covid-19 emergency.

"We do not take this shift in our programing lightly," said Anita Stewart, Executive and Artistic Director of Portland Stage, "and we appreciate the significant impact these decisions can have on the health and safety of our communities during these times.

The theatres are asking that if patrons have the resources, they convert the value of tickets into a tax-deductible donation that will be split evenly to benefit both organizations. Refunds are also available.

MSMT recently announced the cancellation of its 2020 summer season, and Portland Stage has cancelled its public performances through the end of May.

"Hopefully we have just hit the pause button on this great show and will be able to bring it back to audiences next year," said MSMT Artistic Director Curt Dale Clark.

Patrons with tickets to Ring of Fire should contact Portland Stage to expedite ticket donations and refunds at 207-774-0465, www.portlandstage.com, or boxoffice@portlandstage.org.





