Photos: WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD At Mad Horse Theatre

Running March 6-30
Mad Horse Theatre will present Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Lauren Stockless, March 6-30. See photos of the cast.
Women Laughing Alone With Salad breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in this raw comedy, served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.
Pay-What-You-Decide. Reservations at madhorse.com.
Photo Credit: Kat Moraros Photography
Mary Frazer, Allison McCall, Ethan Rhoad, Lys Pearl-Ross
Lys Pearl-Ross
Mary Frazer
