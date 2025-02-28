Photos: WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD At Mad Horse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mad Horse Theatre will present Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Lauren Stockless, March 6-30. See photos of the cast.

Women Laughing Alone With Salad breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in this raw comedy, served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.

Pay-What-You-Decide. Reservations at madhorse.com.

Photo Credit: Kat Moraros Photography

Mary Frazer, Allison McCall, Ethan Rhoad, Lys Pearl-Ross

Lys Pearl-Ross

Mary Frazer

Allison McCall

Comments