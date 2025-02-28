News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: WOMEN LAUGHING ALONE WITH SALAD At Mad Horse Theatre

Running March 6-30

By: Feb. 28, 2025
Mad Horse Theatre will present Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan, directed by Lauren Stockless, March 6-30. See photos of the cast.

Women Laughing Alone With Salad breaks all the rules of our image-obsessed culture in this raw comedy, served with a side of feminism and tossed with audacious imagery, biting social critique, and devastating humor.

Pay-What-You-Decide. Reservations at madhorse.com.

Photo Credit: Kat Moraros Photography

Mary Frazer, Allison McCall, Ethan Rhoad, Lys Pearl-Ross

Lys Pearl-Ross

Mary Frazer

Allison McCall



