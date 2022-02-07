Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Good Theatre Presents HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND

A smash hit off-Broadway in 2019, Harry Townsend's Last Stand stars Good Theater favorites Will Rhys and James Noel Hoban.

Feb. 7, 2022  

Good Theater returns for the second half of the 2021/2022 season with the Maine premiere of Harry Townsend's Last Stand by George Eastman.

A smash hit off-Broadway in 2019, Harry Townsend's Last Stand stars Good Theater favorites Will Rhys and James Noel Hoban, and is directed by Good Theater Artistic and Executive Director Brian P. Allen. The production opens February 2nd and plays through February 20th, 2022 at Good Theater's home, the St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Street, Portland. For tickets and information, please call the Box Office at (207) 835-0895 or click here.

Harry Townsend is an incurable romantic and irascible charmer whose sharp mind and dry wit are at the center of this new comedy. A long overdue visit from his well meaning son places father and son at odds. Starring Will Rhys as Harry Townsend and James Noel Hoban as Alan Townsend, this affecting and intimate new comedy about the inescapable ups and downs of family is a must-see.

Harry Townsend's Last Stand plays Wednesdays at 7:00 ($27), Thursday at 7:00 ($27), Fridays at 7:30 ($27), Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30 ($34), and Sundays at 2:00 ($34). Tickets may be purchased online by visiting the company's website or calling the box office at (207) 835-0895.


