Photo Flash: First Look at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Sep. 9, 2019  

Menopause The Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse has received a first look at that joyous production! This musical parody is on stage from September 4 through September 14.

A raucous celebration of womanhood inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause the Musical applauds women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived The Change. Grab your best gal-pal or your best guy for this hilarious and joyful parody of 25 re-lyricized classic hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. The show features chart-toppers including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine that You No Longer See 39," and the disco favorite "Stayin' Awake, Stayin' Awake!"

Check out the photos below!

Photo Flash: First Look at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Anise Ritchie, Roberta B. Wall, Melanie Souza, and Kathy St. George in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Jay Goldsmith

Photo Flash: First Look at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Melanie Souza, Roberta B. Wall, Anise Ritchie, and Kathy St. George in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Gary Ng

Photo Flash: First Look at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse
Melanie Souza, Roberta B. Wall, Kathy St. George, and Anise Ritchie in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Gary Ng



Related Articles View More Maine Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • SISTER ACT Ein himmlisches Musical - 3 September, Musiktheaterwerkstatt
  • Vienna State Opera Announces Cast Changes For LES CONTES D'HOFFMANN
  • THE CHILDREN to Play at Vienna's English Theatre
  • JOEY CALDERAZZO to Return to Porgy And Bess Jazz Music Club