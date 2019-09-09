Photo Flash: First Look at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Menopause The Musical at Ogunquit Playhouse has received a first look at that joyous production! This musical parody is on stage from September 4 through September 14.

A raucous celebration of womanhood inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, Menopause the Musical applauds women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived The Change. Grab your best gal-pal or your best guy for this hilarious and joyful parody of 25 re-lyricized classic hits from the '60s, '70s, and '80s. The show features chart-toppers including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine that You No Longer See 39," and the disco favorite "Stayin' Awake, Stayin' Awake!"

Check out the photos below!

Anise Ritchie, Roberta B. Wall, Melanie Souza, and Kathy St. George in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Jay Goldsmith

Melanie Souza, Roberta B. Wall, Anise Ritchie, and Kathy St. George in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Gary Ng

Melanie Souza, Roberta B. Wall, Kathy St. George, and Anise Ritchie in Menopause The MusicalÂ® (2019) Photo by Gary Ng





