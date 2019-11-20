Penobscot Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Penobscot Theatre Company, the northeastern-most professional, regional theatre in the country, is proud to announce its upcoming holiday production of Matilda the Musical. Based on the book by Roald Dahl, Matilda tells the story of an imaginative young girl who emerges victorious in the face of adversity. Playing from December 5-29 at the historic Bangor Opera House, Matilda is sure to delight and inspire audiences.

Bari Newport, Producing Artistic Director, is thrilled to be producing the Maine professional premiere of Matilda the Musical, as an integral part of the company's 46th season. "I once read: When a Roald Dahl story gets you in its grip, there's nothing quite like it," Newport says. "And it's true. Dahl's stories contain extraordinary ingredients which make them utterly delicious. The story of Matilda reminds us that something new is always possible and something magical can always happen."

Directed and choreographed by Jeff Payton and Matthew Shaffer, the stunning cast of 25 features many familiar faces and company favorites. Dominick Varney and Christie Robinson, last seen together onstage in a show-stopping duet of "Take a Chance on Me" in last summer's blockbuster hit, Mamma Mia, will play Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Matilda's thoughtless and irresponsible parents. Brianne Beck, also seen in Mamma Mia, will play Matilda's kind and empathetic teacher Miss Honey. AJ Mooney, who was in PTC's 2018 holiday hit, Elf, will appear as Mrs. Phelps. Playing the role of the villainous Agatha Trunchbull is Ben Layman.

The role of Matilda will be played by nine-year-old, Manchester, Maine native Kate Walters. She has been seen at the Waterville Opera House in multiple productions and will be making her Penobscot Theatre Company debut along with John Seidenberg II and Hannah Perry, of Augusta. Cameron Wright, last seen in Fun Home and Matt Madore (Escanaba in da Moonlight) return to the Bangor Opera House stage.

Bangor High School senior Claire Thompson appears as Matilda's brother, Michael, and Axel Carlson plays Matilda's unfortunate classmate, Bruce. Appearing as Matilda's best friend, Lavender, is newcomer Ava Syphers.

Rounding out this impressive cast in the teen and youth ensembles are: Andrew Barrett, Robert Brangwynne, Kate Fogg, Molly Hagerty, Rebeclyn Parker, Thomas Sanders, Luka Bogolyubov, Stella Burns, Emma Campbell, Joey Rutledge, Abby Scott, and Cuddy Steadman.

"The Penobscot Theatre Company holiday show is a tradition for families in the Bangor Region and beyond," said Executive Director Kathryn Ravenscraft. "There is something special about watching people stream into the theatre with their friends and loved ones, dressed in their holiday best and there to experience one of the greatest gifts of the season-togetherness."

Matilda the Musical also marks the first "relaxed performance" Penobscot Theatre Company has offered. The December 26th 1pm matinee is open to all, but will be especially designed for audience members who may be sensitive to light and sound, have disabilities which prevent sitting or being silent for long periods of time and families with very young children. At this performance, audiences can expect that the house lights will remain on, the doors to the theatre will remain open so that patrons can move freely about the theatre, and those audience members who feel the need to vocalize can do so at will. The theatre will offer "chill out" spaces in the lobby where people can go if they need a break from the action and sound onstage.

Group sales are available, discounted for parties of 8 or more. Adult ticket prices are $40. Preview and mid-week discounts are available for select performances Dec. 5 & 6 ($32 adults) and Dec. 11 &12 ($35 Adults). Student tickets are $20. Tickets may be purchased online at www.penobscottheatre.org or by calling the box office Monday-Friday between 12p-5p at (207) 942-3333. Penobscot Theatre Company subscribers receive a $5 discount on each regularly priced ticket. Half-season subscriptions are available now.





