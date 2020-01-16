Penobscot Theatre Company Presents 9 TO 5 The Musical

Penobscot Theatre Company will close out its 46th Season by kicking off summer with 9 to 5 The Musical, from June 11 to July 12. With a book by Patricia Resnick, and music and lyrics by the beloved Dolly Parton, this delightful story of friendships and girl power is part 80's office humor and part fairy tale.

Doralee, Violet, and Judy have put up with their chauvinist, handsy boss Franklin Hart, Jr. long enough. After imagining three different versions of hilarious revenge, they do a little more than just consider taking matters into their own hands. Will the office ever be the same? Featuring the Dolly Parton hits "Backwoods Barbie" and "9 to 5", and an all-star cast of company favorites, this show is sure to have audiences on their feet.

9 to 5 marks the return of director Ethan Paulini to Penobscot Theatre Company. Paulini is currently the Producing Artistic Director of New Hampshire's Weathervane Theatre, and brings expertise from an extensive performance background. His credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Northern Stage/Arkansas Rep), Forever Plaid (TriArts/Sharon Playhouse), and The Drowsy Chaperone (Cape Rep). Paulini previously directed PTC's productions of The Full Monty, Beauty and the Beast, and Elf the Musical.

Tickets to 9 to 5 are currently on sale to subscribers only. Subscribers may purchase by calling the box office at (207) 942-3333 or online at penobscottheatre.org. Subscribers receive a $5 savings on each ticket purchased. All performances will be at the historic Bangor Opera House in Downtown Bangor.

Tickets to 9 to 5 will go on sale to the general public on April 20. Half-season subscriptions are available throughout the upcoming run of Don't Dress for Dinner (January 30 - February 16th) for $100. Half-season subscribers receive all subscriber benefits and include tickets for the next three main-stage season productions. Call the box office at (207) 942-3333 to learn more.





