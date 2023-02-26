Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PILGRIMS MUSA & SHERI IN THE NEW WORLD Will Play The Public Theatre Beginning on Friday

The production runs March 3 â€“ 12.

Feb. 26, 2023 Â 

March 3-12, enter the world of Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World, a romantic, funny and heartfelt love story with a cultural twist. Sparks fly, when Musa, an immigrant cab driver and semi-practicing Muslim, meets Sheri, a sassy American waitress. Anyone who has ever fallen in love knows the dilemma. Do you make a safe and sensible match with someone your parents would approve of, or do you risk everything on the unexpected love of your life? Negotiating the twists and turns of love and cultural differences, this honest, funny and thought-provoking romantic comedy, also called a love letter to the immigrant experience, looks at the things which draw people together as much as pulls them apart.

Award-winning Playwright Yussef El Guindi will be joining the cast for the free post-show discussion on Sunday March 3.

Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World is playing at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn's Professional Theatre, March 3 - 12, Thurs-Sat at 7:30pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat matinee on March 11 at 3pm. Tickets: $25 Adults, $22 groups. Tickets can be purchased online at thepublictheatre.org or by calling 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple St. Lewiston.




