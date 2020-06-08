Ogunquit Playhouse Welcomes Wells Graduation Parade

Ogunquit Playhouse staff members welcomed and cheered the 131 Wells and Ogunquit high school graduates on Sunday, June 7, 2020 as they made their way around the historic theatre's iconic entryway as part of a car parade that included the students, parents, first responders and school faculty.

Each June, Ogunquit Playhouse hosts the Wells High School Convocation at the theatre, where students spend a day preparing for the ceremony under the guidance of faculty and the Playhouse technical crew. Later in the day, families come to watch the students perform, sing songs and deliver messages of inspiration and hope. Traditionally, as part of the ceremony, Ogunquit Playhouse gives each student a voucher to return to the Playhouse to enjoy a show.

This year, due to the pandemic, all such activities were cancelled. But, this did not dampen the spirits of the students or the enthusiasm of the Playhouse staff! Each student received a voucher to use in the future, when the Playhouse is once again open. While the stage was not an option for celebration this year, a lively parade around the front of the theatre made up of smiling, happy and proud students brightened the day!

"Each year it is an honor to welcome all of the Wells and Ogunquit graduating students to Ogunquit Playhouse, to celebrate their great achievements and to wish them well in their future endeavors. One of our top priorities is to provide opportunities for young people to connect to the arts, and theatre in particular, to broaden their perspectives and instill an awareness that will carry with them all their lives," stated Executive Artistic Director, Bradford Kenney. "While this year broke with tradition, we hope the wonderful memories that were made instead, will be as cherished. We look forward to the day when we can welcome these young graduates into our beloved Playhouse to enjoy a show, but for today, our heartfelt congratulations and all best wishes to the 2020 Wells and Ogunquit graduating class!"

Ogunquit Playhouse will focus on reimagining the 2020 season to carry on its mission and fundraising efforts to ensure the financial viability of the historic non-profit theatre. Public support is crucial in this time of global health and economic crisis. For more information on how to contribute and to stay connected during the coming year, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

