Ogunquit Playhouse Announces Spring Online Education Programs

The Ogunquit Playhouse Online Arts Academy provides world-class theatre education in the form of courses and workshops, from working Broadway and Regional Theatre professionals, to children and young adults particularly those who may not otherwise have access to such resources nor this level of focused study and attention.

"I've been so impressed by your ability to keep the kids engaged. She's loved every minute of it and has learned new, valuable skills. Our local school district could take advice and tips from your staff regarding online learning!"

For Spring 2021, they will offer three courses to various age ranges, all from the beloved instructional team of Jeffrey Campos and Clint Hromsco, whose passion for musical theatre empowers students to show up in their own unique truth; emboldening them to shine in a safe, collaborative, small group environment; connecting them to the joy of doing theatre and granting students permission to express themselves in ways they may be hesitant to in a larger classroom setting.

By designing their courses for 10-12 students in a virtual classroom, their focused curricula is able to go well beyond the training methods of most theatrical educators. The one-on-one attention your child will receive for developing these skills is a gift that helps them find their voice, give them confidence, and lays an impressive foundation they can build upon going forward as both a student and a performer.

Broadway Newcomers (ages 8-10)

Saturdays 9:30a - Noon ET; Four weeks from March 13 - April 3

A favorite for younger actors, students will work with Jeffrey and Clint to study and perform songs from Broadway musicals and Disney animated films.

Broadway Here We Come (ages 10-12)

Fridays 4:30-6:30p ET; Six weeks from March 12 - April 16

Students will perform the new musical COULD YOU HUG A CACTUS? which follows a group of kids who share their individual passions to create a show bursting with imagination, music, and the poetry of Phillip Van Wagoner!

Broadway Cabaret (ages 13-18)

Mondays 4:30-6:30p ET; Eight weeks from March 8 - April 26

Students will select, study, and perform songs and monologues, as well as collaborate with each other in and out of class on scenes from Broadway musicals and plays.

Ogunquit Playhouse is once again honored to offer financial assistance through Scholarships for qualifying students, provided by donors who share our passion for providing world-class educational programming. To apply for the Spring Session scholarships, please complete and submit the online application by February 19, 2021. Applications received after this date will not be considered. Awards are in the form of tuition assistance. Recipients remain responsible for any and all fees.

For more information, contact Joyce Presutti, Education and Outreach Manager at registration@ogunquitplayhouse.org.