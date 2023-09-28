Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards

BWW Regional Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Maine Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

RELATED STORIES

FIREFLIES Comes to Good Theater Photo
FIREFLIES Comes to Good Theater

Good Theater has announced FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber as the opener of the company's 21st season. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to City Theatre Biddeford This Holiday Season Photo
ELF THE MUSICAL Comes to City Theatre Biddeford This Holiday Season

Elf The Musical comes to City Theatre Biddeford this holiday season. Performances will run December 1st - December 17th. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to City Theater in Biddeford Photo
LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to City Theater in Biddeford

City Theater in Biddeford is opening its 2023-24 season with Love, Loss, and What I Wore on September 29, 2023. Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!

Review: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Footlights Theatre Photo
Review: YOU MADE ME LOVE YOU at Footlights Theatre

One of the best intimate theater experiences of the year.

