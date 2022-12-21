Monmouth Community Players To Present 30th Anniversary Concert
Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike.
The Monmouth Community Players are excited to invite you to their 30th Anniversary Concert. Join MCP favorites as they grace the stage to revisit some of their favorite songs from the first 30 years upon the stage at Cumston Hall. Organized by Josie French, past Chair of the Board, the evening promises to delight and spark some nostalgia from audience members and performers alike.
Some performers will be revisiting their past roles, while others will be bringing a new interpretation to the familiar songs. The performers for this event are: Josie French, Birdie Gay, Danny Gay, Jane Mitchell, Andy Tolman, Michelle Good, Ken Mansur, Debby Mansur, Emily Carlton, Owen Lewis, Hannah Hanson and possibly a few more. There will also be special video appearances by Mike French, Tori Jackson,Hannah Hall, Sarah Flagg and Andreas Wyder. This show is appropriate for all ages, and will be a celebration of their first thirty years and the return of theater and MCP to the Cumston Hall Stage.
The show runs January 13-15, 2023 in Cumston Hall, with evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm, and a Sunday matinee at 2pm. Tickets are $10.00 for all. For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at: www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org or leave a message at 207-370-9566.
Photo: The cast of the first MCP Production, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, performed at Cumston Hall in 1993.
