Monmouth Community Players Reveals Cast of KEN LUDWIG’S THE GAME’S AFOOT

Monmouth Community Players has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot. Directed by Jonny Bolduc, the production will run November 7–16, 2025 at Cumston Hall in Monmouth.

A mix of breathtaking mystery and high hilarity, Ludwig’s play follows Broadway star William Gillette, who invites fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of festivities. When one guest is stabbed to death, the party quickly turns dangerous. Gillette, convinced he’s Sherlock Holmes, must track down the killer before another victim appears.

The cast of The Game’s Afoot includes Charles Burden and Jacyln O’Hara of Auburn, Hannah Hanson of Lewiston, Ginger Smith of Winthrop, Josh Oakes of Richmond, Danny Gay and Birdie Gay of North Monmouth, and Jessica Cirello of Lewiston.

The creative team features Jonny Bolduc as director, Bryanne MacMillan as assistant director, Tim MacLeod as producer, Pascal Ford as stage manager, and Katy Albert as costumer.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at 7:30 pm on November 7, 8, and 14, with matinees at 2:00 pm on November 9, 15, and 16. The November 15 matinee will feature ASL interpretation. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. Thanks to the Friends of Cumston Hall, beer and wine will be available at evening performances.

For tickets and more information, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org or call 207-370-9566.