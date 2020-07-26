Maine State Music Theatre Sells Show-Themed Gelato to Raise Funds

Maine State Music Theatre is selling show-themed gelato to help raise funds for the future of the theatre.

Now you can get your own pints of past show favorites to raise much-needed funds for Maine State Music Theatre. When you purchase your pint, Gelato Fiasco will donate 50% of the sale to MSMT.

Order now at https://msmt.org/gelato/.

Pre-order online and pick up curbside (at 74 Maine Street, Brunswick, Maine) August 14-16 to enjoy any (OR ALL) of the amazing MSMT Greatest Hits Collection below.

Ben Gunn's Bounty - Treasure Island, 2019

Come ashore for this salty caramel gelato and uncover all the loot: fudge swirls, brownies, cookie dough, oreos, graham crackers and chocolate chunks.

Bee Our Guest - Beauty & The Beast, 2018

Don't let this simple French vanilla gelato with a honey swirl deceive you! Inside you'll find the flavor enchanted with delicate rosé macarons. It's delicious - and you won't have to ask the dishes!

I Fall to Reese's - Always, Patsy Cline, 2017

Don't pretend you've never met: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Reese's Pieces waltz together in a peanut butter cup gelato. Not available after midnight (in case you're out walking).

Hopelessly Devoted to Cashew - Grease, 2017

It's the one that you want: Chocolate-coated cashew turtles jiving in a sea of caramel and chocolate gelato. Electrifying.

Donut Cry For Me - Evita, 2016

Chocolate glazed donuts swept up in a sea of dulce de leche milky caramel.

Biddy Biddy Babka - Fiddler on the Roof, 2016

The rich man only eats chocolate bobka.

Doughing Me, Doughing You - Mamma Mia!, 2016

It's the best we can do: Vanilla gelato with cookie dough and chocolate chunks.

Truffles in River City - The Music Man, 2015

Well, ya got cherry and truffles, my friend. Right here, I say truffles right here in River City.

