Mad Horse To Present Dark Horse Night Reading Of JOANNE In March

Mad Horse Theatre's Dark Horse Night is new series of staged readings that presents works that provide additional insights and conversation to the mainstage productions they align with. In the month of March, Joanne is presented alongside Women Laughing Alone With Salad by Sheila Callaghan.

Joanne by Deborah Bruce, Laura Lomas, Theresa Ikoko, Chino Odimba and Ursula Rani Sarma is directed by Hope Reardon.

Five characters share a common thread: Joanne. But it's not about her. It's about Stella, Grace, Alice, Kath, and Becky -- but what about Joanne? Commissioned by the women's prison theatre group Clean Break, some of the most exciting voices in theatre explore the pressures on our public services as one young woman buckles under pressures of her own.

Thoughts from the director: “In Women Laughing Alone with Salad the story centers around one Guy whose life descends into madness because of the "women who haunt him." Guy is caught motionless in the eye of the storm while the women around him dance, laugh, cry, scream, and suffer because of it. Joanne however, provides a different perspective based on the same principle: this story orbits around a missing piece. By offering a glimpse into Britain's criminal justice system through the service workers surrounding it, Joanne gives audiences a chance to step into the shoes of women that are striving for connection within a system that is structurally opposed to empathy. This piece begs the question: How do strangers see us? What happens when they intervene in our lives? And more importantly, what happens when they don't?”

The reading includes company member Marie Stewart Harmon and guest artists Hope Reardon and Chantal Moniba Austen.

The readings will be held on Wednesday 3/12 and 3/19 at 7:30. Tickets are PWYD. No charge reservations are recommended but not necessary.

PAY WHAT YOU DECIDE: The entire season of Mad Horse productions are Pay-What-You-Decide (PWYD). That means every production, every performance, every person pays what you decide. Here's how it works: Make a no-cost reservation. Come see the show. Make a payment as you leave the theater!

