Mad Horse Readings Of LETTERS TO MORRISSEY To Take Place This Month

Mad Horse Dark Horse Night will present readings of Letters to Morrissey by Gary McNair, directed by Jake Cote, on May 7th and May 21st.

It's 1997. You're 11. You're sad, lonely and scared of doing anything that would get you singled out by the hopeless, angry people in your hometown. One day you see a man on telly. He's mumbling, yet electrifying. He sings: 'I am human and I need to be loved, just like everybody else does'. You become obsessed with him. You write to him. A lot. Letters to Morrissey is the third in a trilogy of often darkly comic works drawing on the joys and struggles of growing up in working class Scotland.

Mad Horse Theatre's Dark Horse Night is a new series of staged readings that presents works that provide additional insights and conversation to the mainstage productions they align with. In the month of May Letters to Morrissey is presented alongside The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.

Thoughts from the director Jake Cote: "There is something about being a teenager and finding refuge in lyrics, in song, in film, in books. Something about being your own person - having something that is yours. It helps you begin to whittle yourself down into the person you would like to be."

The readings will be held on Wednesday 5/7 and 5/21 at 7:30. Tickets are PWYD. You can make a $4.00 reservation at www.madhorse.com. Reservations are not necessary for this event

