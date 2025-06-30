MCPKids! Will Present DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR. at Winthrop Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCPKids! will present Disney’s Newsies Jr. for three performances, July 11–13, 2025, at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center in Winthrop, ME. Adapted for middle school performers, the 60-minute musical is based on the 1992 Disney film and the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Directed by Danny Gay, the production features a cast of 44 student performers from across central Maine and beyond. Newsies Jr. follows Jack Kelly, a charismatic teen and leader of a band of newsboys who strike against publishing giants raising prices at their expense. The junior adaptation features songs by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, with a book by Harvey Fierstein, including “Seize the Day,” “Carrying the Banner,” and “King of New York.”

The creative team includes Music Director Rachel Scala, Choreographer Gina Hesse, Dance Captain Kyle Mansur, Producer Josie French, Assistant Director Jonny Bolduc, Stage Manager Reilly McCabe, Costume Support by Ann Fairchild, and Sound Operator Alex Lally.

Performances will take place Friday, July 11 at 7:00 PM; Saturday, July 12 at 2:00 PM; and Sunday, July 13 at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and may be reserved at www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org or by calling 207-370-9566. An ASL-interpreted performance will be announced via the theater’s website.

Disney’s Newsies Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

