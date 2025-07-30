MCPKids! To Present SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN ENDINGS This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MCPKids! will present Snow White and the Seven Endings by Tracy Wells, a comedic reimagining of the classic princess tale, running August 8–10, 2025 at the Winthrop Performing Arts Center. Directed by Josie French, the production is presented by arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service and features a cast of 26 students from across central Maine.

Happily-ever-after gets a hilarious twist in this fractured fairytale, where each of the seven forest dwellers recalls a different version of Snow White’s story—and no one can agree on the ending. From the mysterious “And Then There Were Seven” to the slapstick “Snow Alone — Lost in the Woods,” the play includes seven wildly different versions of the tale, including action-adventure, Shakespearean drama, melodrama, and even interpretive dance. The only thing they all agree on? The Prince doesn’t deserve the credit.

The cast includes Lucy MacLeod, Makenzie Allen, Olivia Nadeau, Delilah Lucas, Maddox Grondin, Beckett Carlson, Silas Carlson, Sophia Moskowitz-Hair, Beau Beckwith, Christopher Condon, Emilia McCormick, Eden McCormick, Holly Trujillo, Annie Trujillo, Lydia Griswold, Tazinnia Martel Tarrant, Molly Poirier, Lauren Damon, Kerrigan Damon, Lilliana Rinfret, Audrey Blake, Sophia Pinard, Eleanor Carson, Nina Partridge, and Sophia Partridge.

Showtimes are 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 8; 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 9; and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 10. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. An ASL interpreted performance will be offered on Saturday, August 9. For more information or to reserve tickets, visit www.monmouthcommunityplayers.org or call 207-370-9566.