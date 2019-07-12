L/A CLT Announces The Cast Of MAMMA MIA!

Community Little Theatre has announced the cast of its final production of their 79th Season, the smash ABBA musical Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia ran over 14 years on Broadway, making it the 9th longest running show in Broadway history. The music, all originally composed by the Swedish Pop Group ABBA, includes such hits as "Dancing Queen", "Knowing Me, Knowing You", "Take a Chance on Me", "The Winner Takes It All", "Voulez-Vous", "SOS" and of course the title track.

When young Sophie Sheridan decides to get married, she wants her Father to be at the wedding. The problem is - she doesn't know who her father is! After reading her mom's diary, Sophie discovers it could be one of 3 men - and so she invites all 3 of them to the wedding, but under her mom's name. When they all arrive, Sophie realizes she has no idea which one is her dad. Meanwhile, Donna's two best friends arrive - just as the 3 exes breeze in! Donna is beside herself and Sophie has less than 24 hours to sort it all out before the wedding!

CLT favorite Eileen Messina will portray the role of Donna Sheridan and her daughter Sophie Sheridan will be portrayed by her real-life daughter Sophie Messina. Donna's best friends, Tanya and Rosie, will be played by Jennifer McClure Groover and Michelle Schmitt. The 3 "fathers" will include Gerry Therrien as American architect Sam Carmichael, Nathan White as the English banker Harry Bright, and Chad Jacobson as Aussie adventurer Bill Austin. Chris Hodgkin will undertake the role of Sky, Sophie's fiancée, and the supporting roles will include Sophie's best friends Ali and Lisa will be played by Megan Record and Janelle Raven while Sky's best friends Eddie and Pepper will be played by Danny Gay and Noah Keneborus. A special guest appearance will be made by Jim McKinley as Father Alexandrios.

Mamma Mia includes a Women's Chorus, who are Sophie's close friends: Phoebe Armillotti, Lacey Moyse, Brittany Paradis, Mackenzie Richard, Brooke Shelley and Justine Wiesinger. The Men's Chorus, who are all Sky's friends, will include Jeffrey Fairfield, Gregory Judd, Andrew Lachapelle, Jude Leaver, Kyle Mansur and Benjamin Simpson.

In addition, Mamma Mia will include a Vocal Ensemble, a group of singers who will assist backstage on the harmonies and back up singing needed. The ensemble members are: Ken Mansur, Debby Mansur, Sara Caron, Sophie Carson, Jancie Cazneau, Isabella Cooper, Louise Groover, Abigail Hart, Ana Moreno, Charlotte Morin, Sara Morrison, Paris Pierce, Kathryn Ross and Madeleine Vaillancourt.

Mamma Mia opens Friday, August 9th and runs August 10, 11, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Evening performances are at 7:30pm and Matinees are on Sundays at 2pm. For tickets, go online to the new ticketing platform at www.LACLT.com or call our box office at 207-783-0958. Community Little Theatre is located on Academy Street in Auburn.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You