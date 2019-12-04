Husson University Theatre Presents THE GUYS A Heart-Wrenching Story Of First Responders Affected By 9/11

The students of Husson University will be performing Anne Nelson's The Guys on Friday, December 6 through Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Gracie's Black Box Theatre on Husson University's Bangor campus.

The play tells the story of Nick, a fire captain who lost eight men in the collapse of the World Trade Center. With the help of Joan, an editor, he works to prepare the eulogies for his fallen men. Nick feels he must deliver the eulogies in a way that honors his former comrades and their sacrifices. As the relationship between Nick and Joan grows, they end up helping each other through difficult times in ways they never thought possible.

"The Guys came from my time in directing class. I instantly knew I wanted to do this show. Getting the chance to see "ground zero" myself made it clear this was my decision. The show focuses more on the struggles of individuals, zooming in on the personal lives of those left in the wake of tragedy and destruction," said senior student director Kiet Ho. Kiet will be graduating this May with his Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production.

Previous Husson University Theatre (HUT) student productions have included John Cariani's Almost, Maine, Diana Son's Stop Kiss, Doubt by John Patrick Shanley and Tribes by Nina Raine. Each production is fully designed, directed, acted and produced by Husson students, many of whom are enrolled in the New England School of Communications' entertainment production program. This major is designed to provide students with hands-on training in the technical disciplines associated with professional theater.

Performances will take place Friday, December 6 and Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets can only be purchased at the door, with cash, an hour prior to the performance.

Jeri Misler, managing director of the Gracie Theatre encourages patrons interested in getting the best seats to arrive early. "At only $3 for students of any age and $5 for adults, this is an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a superbly acted play at an affordable price," she said. "This production is appropriate for students and adults who understand the emotional loss associated with 9/11. It may not be suitable for very young children."

A production of "The Worker" by Walter Wykes is scheduled for April 2020. For more information about HUT and the upcoming production of "The Guys," please contact Kiet Ho at hok@husson.edu or the Gracie Theatre box office at 207-941-7888. Information is also available at GracieTheatre.com.

Husson University Theatre (HUT) is the official student theatre company of Husson University. Entirely student run, it allows Husson undergraduates to act as directors, designers, and performers in productions of their own choosing. Husson students are responsible for all aspects of the company's operations. This includes all of the production roles from acting on stage, to crew roles backstage, and box office management.

Completed in October of 2009, The Gracie is Husson University's center for the fine and performing arts. This beautiful 500-seat theatre is considered one of Maine's premier performance venues. In addition, The Gracie also serves as a learning platform for students from the New England School of Communications in digital audio, sound mixing, set design and construction, lighting, acting, and electronics.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.





