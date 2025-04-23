Historic Deertrees Theatre Unveils 89th Summer Entertainment Season Featuring SHREK and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Historic Deertrees Theatre has revealed its 89th season summer of events and entertainment. The season features Shrek The Musical, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and more. See the full season here!

~ 2025 Summer Highlights ~

Shrek the Musical

Friday June 20, 7:00 pm, Saturday June 21, 7:00 pm and Sunday, June 22, 4:00 pm

Friday June 26, 7:00 pm, Saturday June 28, 7:00 pm and Sunday, June 29, 4:00 pm

Tickets Friday and Saturday are $26 and Sunday Matinees are $22. Children under 13 are $18

Shrek the Musical is a hilarious, heartwarming fairy tale where the unexpected shines. Curses are broken, monsters become heroes, donkeys and dragons fall in love, and princesses prove beauty comes in all forms. Grumpy, green ogre Shrek enjoys his quiet swamp life-until a band of fairy tale misfits invades, fleeing the cruel Lord Farquaad. To reclaim his home, Shrek strikes a deal: rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded tower so Farquaad can marry her, and the swamp is his again. On his quest Shrek discovers Fiona is no ordinary princess, and their journey sparks laughter, adventure, and even love. With dazzling scenic designs, quirky puppetry, and show-stopping numbers, Shrek the Musical brings a beloved story to life, proving happy endings come in all shapes and sizes.

It's a heartwarming, hilarious celebration of love, acceptance, and the magic of finding your true self-a must-see for dreamers of all ages! Directed by Zack Balkcom, choreography by Kristen MacBride with music direction by Mary Bastoni.

Nashville Review - with Jonathan Sarty and the New Country Gentlemen

Saturday, July 12, 7:00 pm, tickets are $34

An homage to American Country Music, the music which came from Nashville and the southern US between the 1930's and the 1970s. Featuring the songs of legends Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Marty Robbins, Elvis Presley, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, and more, along with anecdotal stories and interesting historical accounts of the lives of these great icons and the origins of their music and songs. The New Country Gentlemen, led by Jonathan Sarty is a 6-piece band featuring drums, bass, lead telecaster, pedal steel, and piano, along with Jonathan Sarty on the Classic Gibson J-45. This show has played to sold-out performances all over New England!

Susie Pepper and Ali Butler Sing Movie Magic

Thursday, July 17, 11:00 am, tickets are $10

Our 2025 fabulous kid's show! Susie Pepper and her amazing twin sister Ali Butler bring their voices and unmatchable energy to this concert perfect for families and kids from 2 to 80 years old! Susie and Ali will have everyone singing and dancing to catchy tunes from the movies you love. The kids have a chance to dress up as their favorite movie character and sing along on the Deertrees Stage!

Susie Pepper and Ali Butler Dynamic DUETS

Thursday, July 18, 7:00 pm, tickets are $38

Sponsored by Stephen's Memorial Hospital

Susie Pepper with twin sister Ali Butler & The Mixology band will present a one-of-a-kind concert featuring soaring DUETS that showcase their amazing harmonies. This thrilling selection of songs will soar to the star-filled sky over Deertrees, where Susie Pepper is beloved. This dynamic and highly sought-after duo's talents led Susie to win Fox23's "Maine Idol" competition and become Miss Maine in 2009. Susie has been featured in Portland Symphony Orchestra's Magic of Christmas series, and Susie and Ali appeared on TV in the reality TV show I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE. This show will likely sell out fast!

You're a Good Man Charlie Brown

Friday July 25, 7:00 pm, Saturday July 26, 7:00 pm and Sunday, July 27, 4:00 pm

Friday August 1, 7:00 pm, Saturday August 2, 7:00 pm and Sunday, August 3, 4:00 pm

Tickets Friday and Saturday are $26 and Sunday Matinee $22. Children under 13 are $18

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown brings Charles Schulz's beloved Peanuts gang to vibrant life in this charming, laugh-filled musical comedy by Clark Gesner. Everyone's favorite characters are here: Lucy is hilariously in love with Schroeder (who's far more interested in Beethoven), Sally's sass is in full swing as she teases Linus and his trusty blanket, Snoopy dreams big in his doghouse, and Charlie Brown-our lovable "blockhead"-wrestles with life's little ups and downs. Told through a series of playful vignettes, the story takes us through a year in the life of the Peanuts crew, from Valentine's Day mishaps to Beethoven Day triumphs, blending wild optimism with heartfelt moments. This updated version, featuring additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and a witty script by Michael Mayer, breathes fresh energy into the classic. With two catchy new songs, sharper dialogue, and delightful orchestrations, it's a nostalgic yet modern take on a timeless favorite. Whether Snoopy is battling the Red Baron, Lucy's dishing out unsolicited advice, or the gang is discovering the simple joy of "Happiness," You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a heartwarming, toe-tapping celebration for audiences of all ages.

Four OLD Broads - A Comedy

Friday August 8, 7:00 pm, Saturday, August 9, 4:00 pm MATINEE

Friday August 15, Saturday, August 16, 7:00 pm and Sunday, August 17, 4:00 pm MATINEE

Tickets are $30

Sponsored by Worster's Rubbish Removal and Worster's Marina, Relaxen Manor

"If The Golden Girls was rebooted today, it would look much like Four Old Broads!"- Carolina Curtain Call

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation - and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia to see that "precious little German village for the umpteenth time." A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her Best Friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there. The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to "the dark side." Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all. Directed by Jerry Bisantz and featuring Gail Phaneuf, Barb Stauble, Adrienne Cote and Sandra Fickett.

Big Yellow Taxi - Joni Mitchell Tribute

Friday, August 22, 7:00 pm, tickets are $28

Sponsored by Norway Savings Bank

Big Yellow Taxi is a one-of-a-kind musical experience. There is no other ensemble playing the music of Joni Mitchell with the dedication and imagination that BYT brings to every show. Created to explore Joni's amazing music from its early folk roots to her pop masterpieces to her jazz influenced compositions, Big Yellow Taxi brings Joni's music alive. The band features the expressive and soaring voice of Teresa Lorenço. Teresa's vocals pay homage to Joni's sweet, husky, and bell-like voice delivering an emotional journey through Joni's expansive catalog. The mission of the band is to present a show that immerses the audience in an intimate journey through many of Joni's best loved and most powerful songs: a performance beyond mere imitation, to delve into Joni's musical intensity and genius, to leave audiences entertained, moved, and elated.

Yesterday Once More ~ Music of The Carpenters

Sunday, August 24, 4:00 pm, tickets are $22

Sponsored by Bob and Carol Phaneuf

Back by popular demand! Performing artists Katie Connor and Gail Phaneuf will sing your favorites in a performance of The Carpenters' most famous hits, and suddenly it's "Yesterday once More!" Guest singer Bill Spera joins in on the fantastic harmonies that made the Carpenters so beloved, for a perfect Sunday afternoon show to kick back and "Sing a Song" at Deertrees.

Karen Morgan Comedy

Saturday, August 30, 7:00 pm, tickets are $28

"Comedy through the perceptive eye of a wife and mother; prepared with the tenacity of an attorney; and tempered with a dash of southern charm, Karen Morgan really hits home!"

Karen Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia but now calls Maine home. She has 2 Dry Bar Comedy Specials: Rub Some Dirt On It (2023), Named #4 in Dry Bar Comedy's Top 10 Clips of 2023) and Go Dawgs! (2020). Karen was featured on The Talk on CBS. Her comedy can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and other audio streaming platforms. Her latest audio album, Shiny Happy People Laughing, can currently be heard exclusively on Sirius XM Radio (Pure, Jeff & Larry's Comedy Roundup, Raw & She's So Funny) Channels. Still licensed to practice law in Maine and Georgia, she lives in Cumberland, Maine, where she is an avid open water swimmer and is cold most of the year. She enjoys traveling for shows, especially to places that have a Waffle House.

Downeasters A Capella Chorus

Saturday, September 6, 4:00 pm, tickets are $20

Celebrating 76 years of incredible music-making, the Downeasters, originating from Maine, promise an afternoon of unforgettable vocal performances. Featuring a dynamic mix of classic and contemporary tunes, our ensemble of talented men and women will serenade you with rich vocal harmonies. Be sure to catch standout champion quartets like "The Maine Idea" and "Port City Sound" as they add their unique flair to the evening. Audiences and members give to our community through performances, fundraising events, and charitable donations to worthy causes. Come marvel at their voices as they fill Maine's acoustically perfect enchanting playhouse.

~ Other Fun Things to Do in 2025 ~

Artist Reception

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm, admission is free

A gathering to toast Deertrees Art Gallery's local exhibiting artists. This night of food and artistic beauty welcomes attendees to engage with and honor our exhibiting visual artists. Live music entertainment features guitar player James Paruk with an evening of songs by John Denver, in Deertrees' cozy Salt Lick Art Gallery - a great, social event to kick off the 2025 summer season. Art Gallery curated by Teresa Pattle.

Tacos and Trivia

Tuesday, July 1, 6:00 pm, tickets are $25

Indulge in delicious tacos while testing your knowledge at Deertrees' trivia night. Bring your appetite and your A-game for an evening filled with fun, food, and friendly competition in Deertrees' cozy Salt Lick Café. Place your ticket order by June 28 to secure limited table seating. Don't miss out on this spicy, scintillating experience - a true taco-filled fiesta and trivia showdown! Let's taco 'bout it and have a great time together. Prizes will be awarded!

Donor/Sponsor/Volunteer Party ~ featuring music by Peter Finkle

Sunday, July 6th, 5:30 pm, suggested $10 donation,

Free admission for all sponsors, donors, and volunteers

Sponsored by Deertrees' Board Members Jane Curran and Gail Bowen

Enjoy a summer Sunday evening in honor and appreciation of the generous donors, volunteers, and sponsors that support Deertrees Theatre year-round. The popular Maine-based Peter Finkle performs tunes to sing and sway with all night long. Enjoy complimentary buffet and a cash bar, mingle with friends, listen to great music and explore Deertrees' Art Gallery, Salt Lick Café and Cabaret, and the welcoming back porch through its historic barn doors, under the Maine stars!

Camp Encore Coda's Faculty and Student Ensemble Concert

Monday, July 14, 7:00 pm

Tickets are $10, donations gratefully appreciated

The talented staff and students of Camp Encore Coda, a music-centered summer camp experience located in Sweden, Maine, present a 20-piece chamber orchestra concert. Camp Encore Coda's unique combination of incredible students, faculty, and teachers in a traditional camp setting makes it a true masterpiece for musicians. Performance benefits Lake Environmental Association (LEA), protecting the waters and watersheds in the Greater Sebago Lake Region.

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival

Tuesdays, July 15 through August 12, 7:00 pm, tickets are $35 per concert, season passes are $145

Deertrees plays host to Sebago Long Lake Music Festival's 52nd annual season, offering five Tuesday evening indoor classical music concerts that astound audiences as the signature series of the Festival's season. Deertrees' picturesque, historic setting at the tip of Long Lake in Harrison, Maine, complements the Festival's stunning chamber music performed under the summer stars

Lobster Roll Fundraiser

Pickup on Friday, August 1, 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, $25 each

Preorder through Sunday, July 28 at deertrees-theatre.org

Enjoy a meal of delicious lobster rolls (chock full of tail, knuckle, and claw meat), a bag of chips, and a cookie, all in support of Deertrees Theatre. Pick up your order at Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison.

~ The Salt Lick Cabaret and Piano Bar~

The Salt Lick Cabaret is Deertrees' cozy, intimate backstage space that opens up to a spacious deck and the Maine woods through large wooden doors featured in the 1954 movie "White Christmas." The cabaret space accommodates up to 60 patrons for its intimate performances. Salt Lick Café opens two hours before each event, offering beer, wine, canned cocktails, and a variety of sweet and savory snacks. This comfy destination is also home to Deertrees' Art Gallery. Browse our gallery featuring local Maine artists.

This season's schedule features piano bar evenings and guest performances on select Thursdays. For the complete schedule, visit deertrees-theatre.org, and check back often for event additions.

