Hackmatack Playhouse Launches TILTED TALES Series for Young Audiences in 2025

Hackmatack Playhouse in Berwick, Maine has announced the launch of a new Theater for Young Audiences (TYA) initiative for summer 2025. Titled Tilted Tales: Folktales, Fairytales, and Fables, the original three-part series is designed for children ages 3 to 7 and will feature immersive, interactive productions that reimagine classic stories through a fresh and playful lens.

“Hackmatack has long been home to professional summer productions for adults and families,” said Co-Artistic Director Jacob J Zentis. “But as our community grows, we recognized the need for theatrical experiences tailored to the youngest generation of storytellers. Tilted Tales is our answer—three brand new works that are funny, familiar, and full of surprises.”

The first installment, Tilted Tales: Folktales, debuted during Hackmatack’s annual Open Farm Day Jubilee on June 21. Written by Seacoast playwright Will Saxe, the show—Goldilocks and the Three Pigs—flips expectations as Goldilocks stumbles not upon bears, but a trio of mischievous pigs. Following the show, young audience members met the farm’s real-life (and better-behaved) heritage-breed pigs.

“I was incredibly honored, and a little intimidated, when Hackmatack asked me to create a new piece for youth,” said Saxe. “Writing for kids brings a whole different kind of joy. There's freedom to be wild and silly, and I leaned into that. I can't wait for families to laugh and be part of the show together.”

Each Tilted Tales production is designed as an immersive experience, inviting families to interact with performers and explore the farm during and after the show. The final installment, Fables: Rematch, written and directed by Zentis, offers a heartfelt sequel to the classic tale of the Tortoise and the Hare.

The next production, Tilted Tales: Fairytales, will run on August 10 and 17 at 11:00 a.m.. Each show runs approximately one hour and includes concessions.

Tilted Tales: Fairytales

August 10 & 17 at 11:00 a.m.

Hackmatack Farm + Playhouse, Berwick, ME

Tickets: https://www.hackmatack.org/box-office

Box Office Phone: (207) 698-1807

Email: boxoffice@hackmatack.org