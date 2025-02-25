FAUST IN THE ANTHROPOCENE Comes to Snowlion Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In this contemporary retelling of the Faust legend, an innovative entrepreneur bargains away his 'soul' in exchange for unimaginable money, fame, and power. His unquenchable desires exact a catastrophic toll on the environment and all living beings until he is confronted by a formidable challenger, young eco-activist Zee, who shares a secret tie with Faust. This world premiere features interwoven tales from the Land of Snows, original music, and a cast of 14 playing over 60 roles.

Performances run April 4-13.

Snowlion Repertory Company, bringing great THEATER MADE IN MAINE to the greater Portland area since 2010, will present Faust in the Anthropocene at The Hill Arts on Munjoy Hill in Portland (formerly St. Lawrence Arts) for seven performances, April 4 through 13, 2025.

This world premiere play is being staged in April as a lead up to this year's Earth Day celebration on April 22. The themes of the show explore the environmental havoc and other current crises confronting our world today, but the play offers a new perspective and even a possible solution that is available to all.

Faust in the Anthropocene is a contemporary retelling of the Faust legend through an environmental lens in which Faust is a billionaire entrepreneur and Mephistopheles is his androgynous ego Mara. As Faust wreaks ecological destruction on the earth through his various activities, he is opposed by Zee, a young activist. The Faust story is interwoven with various wisdom tales from Tibet, providing a uniquely structured countervailing view of how to live in harmony with all things on the planet, a view to which Zee ultimately awakens.

Written and directed by Al D'Andrea with original music by Aaron Robinson, the role of Faust will be played by Portland's own James Noel Hoban. Zee will be portrayed by Rachael Schuster and Mara by Kim Gordon. The role of Shabkar, a wandering yogi and spiritual storyteller, will be played by Sean Ramey. An ensemble of ten will bring dozens of other roles to life, such as Mara's children representing craving, lust, and dissatisfaction, as well as the Buddha, the Tenders of the Kingdom of Sir, a rock band led by Helen and Paris called A Thousand Ships, who will sing the original rock banger Kali Yuga (Dark Age), and many others.

The entire cast is as follows:

James Noel Hoban* as Faust, the billionaire entrepreneur whose insatiable craving leads him to make a pact for limitless power.

Rachael Schuster as Zee, the eco-activist nemesis of Faust who shares a secret bond with her greatest enemy.

Kim Gordon as Mara, the embodiment of Faust's ego, who can grant his every desire - for a price.

Sean Ramey* as Shabkar, the wandering yogi storyteller with a message that just might save the planet.

Harlan Baker plays roles such as supreme leader SIR, the BUDDHA himself, and others.

Devin Domeyer plays roles such as Zee's skeptical compatriot MARGI, rock band lead singer HELEN, and others.

Joshua Flanagan plays roles such as Zee's lieutenant LACEY, rock band keyboardist PARIS, and others.

Carole Florman plays roles such as the embodiment of dissatisfaction ARATI, bird woman GRACE, and others.

Jason Iannone plays roles such as cheerful eco-activist RANDY, the embodiment of craving TANHA, and others.

Kathleen Nation plays roles such as the embodiment of lust RAGA, Faust's ill-fated wife GRETCHEN, and others.

Isis Phoenix plays roles such as Zee's Best Friend DELANDRA, KISAGOTAMI in the parable of the mustard seed, and others.

Joe Quinn plays roles such as the pugilistic TENDER OF WAR, the spirit of Faust's demanding FATHER, and others.

Jesse Reich* plays roles such as the fastidious TENDER OF SUSTENANCE, party game loving DONNIE, and others.

Tristan Rolfe plays roles such as the spiritual SEEKER, a redneck HUNTER, and others.

* Member Actors Equity Association, a union of professional actors and stage managers

