Dramatic Repertory Company Presents THE MOTHER World Premiere

Dramatic Repertory Company (Keith Powell Beyland, Artistic Director) presents the World Premiere THE MOTHER by Lynne Conner, directed by Lisa Muller-Jones playing March 6 - 15, 2020. This premiere production will be presented at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave, Portland, Maine.

The production includes Abigail Killeen (Sofonisba, DRC), Mary Fraser (The Language Archive, Mad Horse), David Pence (The Builders Association, www.thebuildersassociation.org), Nolan Ellsworth (Eurydice, Fenix Theatre Company), Michela Micalizio (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Fenix Theatre Company), Robbie Harrison (Murder for Two, Theater at Monmouth) and Molly W. Bryant Roberts (A Nervous Smile, DRC) directed by Lisa Muller-Jones (Nina, The Theater Project).

A thought-provoking and heartbreaking exploration of what happens to a family in the wake of a school shooting perpetrated by their son. With a non-linear timeline, highly-theatrical characterization (The Mother is played by two actors, one before the shooting and one after, who often speak to each other), and a seven member cast, many of whom play multiple roles, the play reveals some of the less-talked about aspects of our national tragedy of mass shooting - the roles of suicide, the concept of aggrieved masculinity, and who the public condemns/blames for such acts of violence. Conner's play asks questions and provides few answers, so that the audience is invited to struggle along with the characters in trying to understand why school shootings occur and what, if any meaning, we can discover in them.

Please join us for a talk-back session with Playwright Lynne Connor and Director Lisa Muller- Jones following the performance on March 7th, 2020. -- continued --

Playing in March at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave. March 6 - 8 at 7:30pm and March 11 - 15 at 7:30pm. Tickets for The Mother range from $10 - $25 with Premium Tickets also available. Tickets are available now from Brown Paper Tickets -- online at www.dramaticrep.org or by phone at 800-838-3006.





