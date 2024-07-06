Donna Summer Tribute Concert to Illuminate The Leavitt Theatre Stage in Ogunquit, Maine

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Leavitt Theatre, in conjunction with JM Productions of Quincy, MA., has announced a spectacular tribute concert honoring the Queen of Disco, Donna Summer, on July 13th!

Renowned for her chart-topping hits and unparalleled stage presence, Donna Summer's music continues to inspire generations worldwide. “Forever Donna- The Ultimate Donna Summer Tribute by Rainere Martin” promises to transport audiences back to the disco era, capturing Summer's unforgettable sound and spirit.

The concert will deliver faithful renditions of Donna Summer's greatest hits, including "Hot Stuff," "Last Dance," "Bad Girls," and many more. From disco anthems to soulful ballads, attendees can expect an evening filled with non-stop energy and infectious grooves.

Tickets for the Donna Summer Tribute Concert at The Leavitt Theatre are now available for purchase online at www.leavittheatre.com. Don't miss this unforgettable night of music, dancing, and nostalgia!

About The Leavitt Theatre:

The Leavitt Theatre, located in Ogunquit, Maine, is a historic landmark dedicated to showcasing a diverse range of live performances. Since its inception in 1925, The Leavitt Theatre has remained a beloved cultural hub, providing entertainment and inspiration to audiences of all ages. The Leavitt boasts an award-winning cocktail program & exceptional dinner menu, both of which are available to enjoy in the auditorium during the show!

About JM Productions:

Mr. McDonald conceived and produced the wildly successful “Randy Rainbow 6 City New England Tour '' in August of 2017 which launched Randy's current national and international touring successes. McDonald has a diverse background in entertainment, event planning, and modeling, working with notable clients such as Frances Grill, Isabella Rossellini, Cher, Faye Dunaway, Marisa Tomei, Lauren Bacall, Matthew Broderick, Alan Arkin, Sir Paul McCartney, Kiss and Aerosmith. Mr. McDonald has worked on and off Broadway holding many positions and has one national tour and three Broadway credits.

