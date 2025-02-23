City Theater Will Present I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change with book and lyrics by award-winning Joe DiPietro and music by renowned composer Jimmy Brooks, is a witty musical revue that tackles modern love in all its forms: from the perils and pitfalls of the first date to marriage, children, and the twilight years of life. Updated for the 21st century and told in a series of vignettes and songs, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is hilarious and yet achingly familiar.

This comedy musical is the longest running off-Broadway revue and second longest-running off-Broadway musical in history. Through sketches and songs, the cast of four (Brian McAloon, Rebecca Rinaldi, Margen Soliman & Owen White) play 40 characters. Act I explores the journey from dating and waiting to love and marriage, while Act II reveals the agonies and triumphs of in-laws and newborns, trips in the family car and pick-up techniques of the geriatric set. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, "Say, what are you doing Saturday night?"

City Theater's Production Team includes Linda Sturdivant (Director), Patrick Martin (Music Director), Mariel Roy (Choreographer), Andrea Carr (Director's Assistant), Janice Toomey (Production Assistant), Karl Carrigan (Set Designer), Darnell Stuart (Costume Designer), Florence Cooley (Lighting Designer), Katie Pinard (Sound), Peter Salsbury (Props) and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

A huge round of applause to our season underwriter, Pizza By Alex, and our season sponsors: Banded Brewing, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Mobile Studio Designs, Pension Professionals, and Rapid Ray's. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change show sponsors are: People's Choice Credit Union, The Lincoln, and Run Of The Mill.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change runs March 14th-March 30th , Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:00 PM. There is no performance on Sunday, March 15th. I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is recommended for mature audiences.

