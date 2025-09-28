City Theater Kicks Off Season with DEATHTRAP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



City Theater starts its 2025-26 season with Ira Levin's Deathtrap. A perfect blend of schemes, plot-twists, and outrageous humor, Deathtrap explores the age-old idea of what you would do for money and fame.

Nothing is what it seems when a struggling playwright invites a young writer to his home to discuss his script, and their meeting spirals into a deadly game of deception and betrayal. Sidney's plan is to offer collaboration to the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts. From there, suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness, and with such an abundance of thrills and laughter that audiences will be held enthralled until the final, startling moments of the play.

The fifth longest-running play in Broadway history, it continues to be one of the most-performed stage plays with thousands of productions since its 1978 premiere, attesting to its lasting audience appeal.

The cast for Deathtrap includes Steven Koskinen as Sidney Bruhl; Connor Hall as Clifford Anderson; Elisabeth Duckett as Myra Bruhl; Kathy Rendich as Helga ten Dorp and John Shannon as Porter Milgrim.

The creative team for City Theater's production of Deathtrap are Rebecca Cole (Director), Brian McAloon (Assistant Director), Karl Carrigan (Scenic Design), Jessica Chaples-Graffam (Scenic Painter), Janice Toomey (Costume Design), Florence Cooley (Lighting Design), Arcadia Recording (Sound Design), and Greg Brackett (Stage Manager).

Season underwriters are Pizza By Alex and Mobil Studio Designs. Season sponsors are Banded Brewing, Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Pension Professionals, and Rapid Ray's. Deathtrap show sponsors are The Lincoln Hotel, McArthur Library, and the Real Estate Store.

Deathtrap runs October 10 through 26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, October 12.

Tickets are $30 & $35 (all fees included).