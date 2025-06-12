Celebrate Maine Playwrights With One Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Belfast Maskers will present its latest One Act Festival-this time with a twist: all four plays featured in this year's event are written by Maine playwrights. Running from June 19 through June 29 at the Basil Burwell Community Theater (17 Court Street, Belfast), the festival offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant talent currently thriving across the state.

The festival kicks off with a $10 Preview Night on Thursday, June 19. Performances during the first weekend (June 20-22) will be staged cabaret-style, with wine, cheese, soft drinks, and more served at intimate table seating. The second weekend (June 26-29) transitions to traditional theater seating for a more classic performance experience. Showings of all four plays are at 7 PM on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 2 PM on Sundays.

"Mr. Danby's Son", by Dennis Hartin of Tenants Harbor, Maine, is a gripping drama in which a man and a reverend plan a funeral for a murder victim-who also happens to be the man's father. Angelina Nichols directed the show. "Actors April Rejman and Tyler Johnstone draw upon their extensive stage experience to create nuanced portrayals of two grieving characters, each with their own secrets and agendas," said Nichols. "Audiences will be left with powerful questions about truth, identity, and the nature of forgiveness."

"The Grey Monster" is by Georgeanne Oliver of Poland, Maine. A young woman returns to her family's remote cabin to confront the chaos of her past, encountering relatives, strange visitors, and even an opossum in her search for answers. "It's an incredible testament of how the unexpected can help to heal someone. The actors beautifully bring out the complexities of their characters, showing humor, growth, and healing," said director Olivia West.

Joshua W. Jackson of Brunswick, Maine wrote "Teams". "It's a play for anybody who's ever worked with somebody else-or some thing else," explained Jackson. "This cast is outstanding!" Directed by Zafra Whitcomb, it's a darkly comic look at modern office life, where the digital tools meant to connect us might be revealing more than anyone bargained for. It's a sharp and timely commentary on technology, identity, and existential dread.

Cassidy Small of Freedom, Maine wrote and directed "Happily Ever After". "When I heard the One Acts would be in June this year, I knew I wanted to write something in celebration of Pride Month," said Small. "'Happily Ever After' is a comedy-complete with swords, magic spells, and a dragon-that asks, 'What happens when true love doesn't look like what you expected?'"

Join in a celebration of the bold, diverse voices of Maine playwrights in this original and engaging theatrical event. Seating is limited for the opening weekend with cabaret seating, so advanced booking is highly recommended. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://belfastmaskers.com.

