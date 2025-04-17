News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Bernadette Peters to Perform at the Ogunquit Playhouse 2025 Gala

The performance will take place on Monday August 4 at 6:30pm.

By: Apr. 17, 2025
Bernadette Peters to Perform at the Ogunquit Playhouse 2025 Gala Image
Ogunquit Playhouse will present their 2025 Gala, celebrating Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney’s 20th season with the company. The celebration will take place on Monday August 4 at 6:30pm beginning with a concert by Bernadette Peters at the Playhouse followed by a dinner at the Cliff House.
 
Join Ogunquit Playhouse in celebrating Bradford T. Kenney with a performance by the legendary Bernadette Peters, pre-show cocktails, and a sit-down dinner at the stunning Cliff House, just south of the Playhouse right on the coast.
 
Tickets will be available for both the show only and the full experience at a later date. All proceeds benefit Ogunquit Playhouse and their commitment to making the highest quality theatre and unforgettable experiences available for future generations. Any inquiries can be submitted to gala@ogunquitplayhouse.org.
 
Ogunquit Playhouse’s 93rd season begins on May 15 with Come From Away, followed by Guys and Dolls in June. In July, they will present a re-imagined production of High Society, followed in August by the World Premiere of When Elvis Met the Beatles. The season will conclude in October with Titanic the Musical. 



