Belfast Maskers to Hold Auditions for Travis Baker's ONE BLUE TARP

Belfast Maskers will hold open auditions for Maine playwright Travis Baker's poignant comedy "One Blue Tarp". Auditions for the beloved award-winning play are on Thursday, July 24 at 6:00pm or Saturday, July 26 at 10:00am (auditioners need only attend one day).

David Stillman, a retired Mainer, has just replaced the old, worn out, blue tarp that covers a heap of odds, ends and whatnots out in his yard with a brand new one. It ought to last ten more years, but he finds out from his neighbor that the town of Clara has recently outlawed blue tarps out in folks' yards in an effort to spruce things up a bit and attract more tourists. Not one who likes to be told what to do with his own junk, David vows to fight the new ordinance and the Rich Woman from away, Gail Pritchard, behind it.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Roles are available for three adult males, four adult females, and a male child. Character descriptions are available online at http://belfastmaskers.com, along with the sections of the script that will be read. Meg Nickerson directs and will oversee the auditions and casting for the show, which runs at the Basil Burwell Community Theater in Belfast, Maine from October 3rd through the 12th. For questions, please contact Nickerson at mmnick1955@gmail.com.

For those wishing to familiarize themselves with the script in advance, a public table reading will be held on Tuesday, July 15 at 6:00pm. All are welcome to participate, regardless of intent to audition.