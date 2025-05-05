Belfast Maskers to Hold Auditions For Starkid's TWISTED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Auditions for Belfast Maskers' production are at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, and will be held at 6 PM on Monday, May 19th as well as Wednesday, May 21st (those auditioning need only attend one night). Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script and a prepared 16-32 bar sample from a song of your choice (please bring in sheet music with piano accompaniment if you have it). Short dance sequences will be taught at auditions, so wear clothing you are comfortable dancing in.

Hop on your flying carpet, because this musical parody retells the classic tale of Aladdin...from the villain's point of view! Long ago in a Magic Kingdom, one misunderstood Royal Vizier will go on a quest to save his city from its bumbling sultan, an invading prince, and the most notorious thief to ever live! With the help of the Kingdom's free-spirited, teenage Princess, the Vizier must find a magical lamp containing a wish-granting Djinn (who's really funny, by the way) and defeat the city's most-wanted criminal...Aladdin! This musical adventure celebrates and lovingly pokes fun at everyone's favorite series of hand-drawn, animated films.

"Twisted" was originally produced by StarKid Productions, with music by A. J. Holmes, lyrics by Kaley McMahon, and a book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Eric Kahn Gale.

NOTE: There is significant mature language and humor in this show; auditioners under 18 must be approved by a parent/guardian.





Character Breakdown:

JA'FAR (30s-50s, male) - A misunderstood royal vizier whose attempts to save the Magic Kingdom are overlooked and underappreciated by citizens who all inexplicably despise him. Vocal range: B2-A4.

PRINCESS (20s-30s, female) - A privileged and sheltered princess who yearns to have even more than the everything she already has. Vocal range: G3-E5.

ALADDIN (20s-30s, male) - A sleazy, manipulative common thief whose main goals are to have a good time and get the Princess to take off her clothes. Vocal range: A2-G#4.

SHERRAZADE (30s-50s, female) - The narrator of the play, a storyteller for the royal courts, and Ja'far's love interest who is taken away from him. Vocal range: G3-D5.

PRINCE ACHMED (20s-40s, male) - The ruler of a neighboring kingdom, Pix'zar, whose petty demands place pressure on Ja'far to mend a poor relationship between their kingdoms. Vocal range: C3-A4.

ENSEMBLE (all ages, any gender) - Ensemble members appear in many various roles, including other speaking roles such as the Sultan, the Captain, the Djinn, and others. The actors playing Aladdin, Sherrazade, and Prince Achmed will likely be included in the ensemble in select scenes as well.

Performances of "Twisted" will be at the Basil Burwell Community Theater August 1-10 with a preview on July 31st.

