BWW Q&A: Kyra Kennedy on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Maine State Music Theatre

Maine State Music Theatre (MSMT) is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," a captivating journey through the life of one of music’s most iconic songwriters. The production, a co-production with the Fulton Theatre, will run from August 7 to August 24.

Before she was the hit-maker, Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a spunky young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" takes audiences back to where it all began, chronicling her rise to stardom through the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music and her own life-changing success with the album "Tapestry." Featuring songs such as "You’ve Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Natural Woman," and "I Feel the Earth Move," this musical promises an unforgettable ride through Carole King’s extraordinary life and career.

The cast includes Kyra Kennedy as Carole King, Jeff Sullivan as Gerry Goffin, Kathryn Boswell as Cynthia Weil, and Nick Moulton as Barry Mann. Also included in the cast are Reed Campbell (Don Kirshner), Mary Beth Donahoe (Betty), Rachel Gubow (Marilyn), and Charis Leos as Genie Klein. Randy Cain and Seth Eliser play the Righteous Brothers, while the Drifters are portrayed by DeShawn Bowens, Trevail Maurice, Alfie Parker, Jr., and Jeremiah Valentino Porter. The Shirelles feature Giselle Amarisa Watts, Candace Haynes, Paris Porché Richardson, and Mikayla White. Understudies include Calista Jones and Jalen Kirkman.

Kyra Kennedy (Carole King) makes her MSMT debut with this production. She has previously portrayed Carole King in "Beautiful" at Paper Mill Playhouse. She has been featured in roles such as Kat Arujo in the World Premiere of "Mystic Pizza the Musical" (Ogunquit Playhouse, La Mirada Theatre), Monica Lewinsky in the World Premiere play "When Monica Met Hillary" (Miami New Drama), and roles in national tours of "Waitress."

Jeff Sullivan (Gerry Goffin) hails from Newfoundland, Canada, and has been part of tours including "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical," "Finding Neverland" (J.M. Barrie), "West Side Story," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Producers."

Kathryn Boswell (Cynthia Weil) is also making her MSMT debut. Her Broadway credits include "Anastasia" and "Gigi," and she played Cynthia in the Broadway National Tour of “Beautiful.”

Nick Moulton (Barry Mann) has appeared in the national tours of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” “Peter Pan 360,” and regional productions of “Jersey Boys” (Casa Mañana) and "Pump Boys and Dinettes" (Phoenix Theater), among others.

The production is directed and choreographed by Parker Esse, with music direction by Ben McNaboe and associate music direction by Jacob Stebly. Costume design is by Madison Queen, light design by Jesse Klug, set design by Kyle Dixon, sound design by Shannon Slaton, video/projections by Luis Garcia, and wig design by Kevin S. Foster II. The production stage manager is Amy Bertacini, and the dance captain is Alfie Parker, Jr.

Parker Esse followed his passion to the other side of the creative table as director/choreographer after performing on Broadway, in national tours, and regionally. He is a multiple Helen Hayes and CT Critics Circle nominee and the 2010 Helen Hayes Winner for Best Choreography for Arena Stage’s "Oklahoma!" Mr. Esse has served as director/choreographer for "Crazy for You" and "West Side Story" at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival and served as associate choreographer for Broadway’s "Finian’s Rainbow" and "A Tale of Two Cities;" as well as five productions for New York City Center Encores!

Join us for an unforgettable celebration of Carole King’s music and legacy with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." This summer’s must-see event promises to inspire and uplift audiences.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at msmt.org or by calling the box office at 207.725.8769. The production will feature both evening and matinee performances.

What initially drew you to the role of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical?

I mean, Carole King is an absolute ICON - what’s not to love?! I was drawn to her incredible arc in the show, her artistry, and her musicianship in general. Beautiful is one of my all-time favorite musicals - I think it is so incredibly well written and such a thrilling journey to witness and now be a part of!

Having played Carole King at the Paper Mill Playhouse, how did this previous experience help you prepare for the current production at the MSMT?

Playing Carole at Paper Mill was imperative. Not only was the process life-changing in so many ways - it was the first time I finally got to play her! I have been auditioning for this role for a decade so the material, songs, and essence were so familiar to me. It felt so right to really step into her shoes. The whole Paper Mill process felt like a dream and working with Casey is always such a pleasure and a privilege. We created something truly special.

How do you relate to Carole King as a character and what elements of her personality do you bring out in your performance?

I deeply relate to her sense of humor and her connection to music. In a way, her piano became her diary, and I feel the same way about my guitar. Her “Why Not Me?” attitude from such a young age is so inspiring as a woman and as an artist. I really try to bring that quiet drive, fire, and passion to my performance. She is just so relatable, and her music is a balm for the heart and soul - so I try to sing from my heart and soul every night.

Can you share some insights into the process of preparing for this role, both vocally and emotionally?

When I got cast, I consumed every podcast, article, book, video, and media I could get my hands on. I highly recommend her autobiography, A Natural Woman. From page one, Carole’s voice invites you in and her story really is fascinating. Reading her book really grounded me into who she was as an adolescent and how she grew into the legend she is today. As far as vocally, I didn’t want to do an impersonation of her. I wanted to capture her essence vocally, and the way I did that was by truly singing from my heart and soul as Carole does. I am a singer-songwriter as well, so it felt very genuine to find my voice through Carole. The way the show is set up, it's often that we see Carole’s raw emotions whenever she is singing (as opposed to her dialogue), which I find thrilling to play as an artist.

How has your experience been working with the cast and crew of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the MSMT?

It is a dream! It is magical to be in this gorgeous area performing a dream role. The cast and crew are next-level, and from day one, they felt like a family. I feel very lucky to be telling this story here.

What has been the most challenging aspect of portraying Carole King, and how have you overcome this challenge?

I really see portraying Carole as a privilege, so I was hard-pressed to find a challenge. That being said, I think the most challenging for me initially was grounding myself in the time period and not being too modern. This was challenging given Carole’s music and story are, in a way, very timeless and still seem so modern even though she’s been in the industry for decades now. The show spans from 1958, when she was 16, up to her Carnegie Hall debut in 1971, when she was 28. I warm up and get ready to music of that time period to really help transport me back to the 1960’s and 1970’s. Lucky me, because what an era for music!

Why must audiences come and see the show?

Audiences MUST come to see this show because I promise if you’re not singing along to at least one of the songs, you’ll be tapping your toes, bopping your head, or maybe even shedding a tear. The score alone should draw Carole King fans and newbies alike. And totally non-biased, of course, but we have an absolutely stunningly beautiful show for you. ♡

