BECKY'S NEW CAR Opens Belfast Maskers' Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Belfast Maskers will present the first play of 2025, "Becky's New Car", a high-octane comedy by acclaimed playwright Steven Dietz. The play will run from March 7th through March 16th at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, located at 17 Court Street in Belfast, Maine.

A preview night will be held on Thursday, March 6th at 7 PM, with special $10 tickets available. Regular performances take place on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM. An opening night gala will follow the performance on Friday, March 7th, featuring wine, cheese, soft drinks, and light refreshments. Donations are gratefully accepted.

Becky's New Car is the hilarious, yet poignant, exploration of a woman's journey through the complexities of middle age and the allure of a new life. Becky Foster, caught in middle age, middle management, and a middling marriage, finds her world turned upside down when a socially inept and grief-stricken millionaire stumbles into the car dealership where she works. Presented with an opportunity to escape her mundane existence, Becky embarks on a journey filled with unexpected twists and turns. The play delves into themes of self-discovery, temptation, and the consequences of choices made in pursuit of happiness.

Steven Dietz, born in Denver, Colorado, is a prolific American playwright and director whose works have been widely produced across the United States and internationally. With over forty plays and adaptations to his name, Dietz has been recognized as one of the "20 Most Produced Playwrights in America" by American Theatre Magazine. His diverse body of work spans genres and themes, showcasing his versatility and depth as a storyteller. In addition to his writing, Dietz has contributed to the theater community as a director and educator, having taught in the MFA playwriting and directing program at the University of Texas at Austin for 12 years.

This production is directed by Erik Perkins and features a talented cast including Katie Glessner as Becky, Mark Durbin as Joe, Rob Bywater as Walter, Tom Lott as Chris, Eric Sanders as Steve, Courtney Hawkins as Kenni, and Giz Coughlin as Ginger. Behind the scenes, Tucker Atwood serves as producer, with Maci Burgess as stage manager. Christopher Moore handles set design, Zafra Whitcomb oversees lighting design, and Jay Rosenberg provides sound design. Board operators for the production are Patricia Saucier and Camille Sprague.

Tickets are priced at $18 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors and can be purchased online at http://www.belfastmaskers.com.

Comments