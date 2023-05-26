BANANA Comes to PortFringe

Is he human? Or is he banana? Join Michael Galligan ('...of considerable wit and guile,' says The List) as he transforms into the one and only Banana Man, trapped in a box with just one hour before he ripens. Experience an unforgettable performance that blends burlesque, stand-up, dance, physical comedy, singing, magic, and more. With plenty of audience participation, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end and wondering what it means to be put in a box.

BANANA was written and devised by Michael Galligan with director Bailey Nassetta. The piece has been presented at Brooklyn Comedy Collective, The Tank, the Upper Jay Art Center, Pine Box Rock Shop, Clown Gym's Clown Flex, ChaShaMa, and the 2023 PortFringe. After Portland, the show will tour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August and the Philly Fringe in September.

Saturday, June 3 @ 8:30PM - at Maine Studio Works

Sunday, June 4 @ 5:30PM - at Maine Studio Works

Wednesday, June 7 @ 7:00PM - at Mayo Street Arts

Friday, June 9 @ 8:30PM - at SALUD Portland

(BANANA will be a split-bill performance with Business Pants Corporate Theater)