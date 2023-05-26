BANANA Comes to PortFringe

Performances run June 3-9.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay, Beth Malone & More to Star in GENIUS: A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY St Photo 3 Douglas Sills, Kara Lindsay & More to Star in GENIUS Staged Reading
Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 4 Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

Is he human? Or is he banana? Join Michael Galligan ('...of considerable wit and guile,' says The List) as he transforms into the one and only Banana Man, trapped in a box with just one hour before he ripens. Experience an unforgettable performance that blends burlesque, stand-up, dance, physical comedy, singing, magic, and more. With plenty of audience participation, this show will keep you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end and wondering what it means to be put in a box.

BANANA was written and devised by Michael Galligan with director Bailey Nassetta. The piece has been presented at Brooklyn Comedy Collective, The Tank, the Upper Jay Art Center, Pine Box Rock Shop, Clown Gym's Clown Flex, ChaShaMa, and the 2023 PortFringe. After Portland, the show will tour to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August and the Philly Fringe in September.

Saturday, June 3 @ 8:30PM - at Maine Studio Works
Sunday, June 4 @ 5:30PM - at Maine Studio Works
Wednesday, June 7 @ 7:00PM - at Mayo Street Arts
Friday, June 9 @ 8:30PM - at SALUD Portland

(BANANA will be a split-bill performance with Business Pants Corporate Theater)




RELATED STORIES - Maine

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November

The Music Hall will be alive with The Sound of Music this holiday season when the Ogunquit Playhouse presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s beloved musical, November 29-December 17, at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. 

THE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in July Photo
THE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in July

Snowlion Repertory Company will present a CHRISTMAS IN JULY celebration by bringing The Christmas Bride in Concert for three performances to three well-known performing venues in Maine. This two-hour concert version of the timeless classic musical romance (based on a Charles Dickens short story) will perform July 8 at 7 pm at Meetinghouse Arts in Freeport; July 9 at 3 pm at St Lawrence Arts in Portland; and July 11 at 7 pm at the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor.

PortFringe Returns in June Photo
PortFringe Returns in June

PortFringe - Maine’s Fringe Festival  will present their 11th annual summer event  from June 1-9, 2023, including  more than 75 genre-defying performances and special events at venues throughout Portland's East Bayside neighborhood. 

Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse

What did our critic think of BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Ogunquit Playhouse?


More Hot Stories For You

BANANA Comes to PortFringeBANANA Comes to PortFringe
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in NovemberTHE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Ogunquit Playhouse in November
THE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in JulyTHE CHRISTMAS BRIDE in Concert Comes Maine in July
PortFringe Returns in JunePortFringe Returns in June

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Maine SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exit Laughing
City Theater (5/12-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Circle Mirror Transformation
Cyrus Pavilion Theatre (6/02-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Evening at Dave's Sauna
Deertrees Theatre (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Bus - The Who Tribute Band
Deertrees Theatre (6/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Waterville Opera House (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 9 to 5
Maine State Music Theatre (7/19-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opera Maine To Stage Comic Opera Cinderella
Merrill Auditorium (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE AHAB INSIDE ME—Redux
Colonial Theater (7/19-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story
Maine State Music Theatre (6/28-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You