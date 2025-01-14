News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 14, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison

Best Ensemble
ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre

Best Musical
JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison

Best Production of an Opera
CANDIDE - Madison Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Fireside Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Fireside Theatre
 



