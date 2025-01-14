Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison
Best Ensemble
ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre
Best Musical
JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre
Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison
Best Production of an Opera
CANDIDE - Madison Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - Fireside Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Fireside Theatre
