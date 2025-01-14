Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Madison Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Desiree Davar - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexandra Schaller - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicolas Dromard - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Roseann Sheridan - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison



Best Ensemble

ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Fassl - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mary Ehlinger - BEAUTIFUL - Fireside Theatre



Best Musical

JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Nick Anastasia - JERSEY BOYS - Fireside Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Patrick Chounet - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Children's Theater of Madison



Best Production of an Opera

CANDIDE - Madison Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Rick Rasmussen - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Glogovsky - NEXT TO NORMAL - Music Theatre of Madison



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Jahmaul Bakare as Apollo Creed - ROCKY THE MUSICAL - Fireside Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Tyler Stone - TORCH SONG - Bartell Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - Fireside Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Fireside Theatre



Comments