UP CLOSE Series Wraps Up With Mali Obomsawin & Magdalena Abrego Of Deerlady

Step into the groundbreaking world of Deerlady, where punk rock's rebellious spirit meets the finesse of jazz. See the duo Friday May 2 at 8 p.m. on the Capitol Theater stage. Tickets ($45) are available at overture.org.

As Deerlady, Obomsawin and Abrego craft a daring fusion of free jazz and indie rock that defies conventional boundaries. With Obomsawin's acclaimed bass prowess and compositional genius alongside Abrego's evocative guitar work, the duo promises an unforgettable Up Close concert experience.

About Mali Obomsawin

Mali Obomsawin is a bassist, singer and composer from Odanak First Nation, and one of GRAMMY.com's top ten emerging jazz artists to watch this year. Her debut album “Sweet Tooth” (Out of Your Head Records, 2022) garnered international acclaim and was named in ‘best of the year' lists from The Guardian, NPR and JazzTimes upon its release. Evocative and thunderous, “Sweet Tooth” delivers a gripping and dynamic performance, seamlessly melding chorale-like spirituals, folk melodies and post-Albert Ayler free jazz. Obomsawin's ensemble occupies a musical universe completely their own, bringing skronk and reverence to every stage.

About Magdalena Abrego

Magdalena Abrego is a New York based guitarist, composer and teaching artist. Utilizing the languages of free jazz and experimental rock, Magdalena's music confronts issues of musical tradition through genre-bending improvisation. Magdalena presently serves as a faculty member in the Contemporary Musical Arts program at the New England Conservatory. Her expertise has garnered invitations to deliver guest lectures and provide guidance to ensembles at esteemed music institutions throughout the Northeast, including Berklee College of Music and Dartmouth College.

Deerlady is the final “Up Close” performance of Overture's 2024/25 season. See what's in store for the next season of “Up Close” and all 2025/26 Overture programming—now online.

