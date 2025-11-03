Tony Award-Winner Audra McDonald to Perform at Overture Center for the Arts in April 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overture Center for the Arts will present the incomparable Audra McDonald to Madison for an evening of music and artistry on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall. The Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award winner stands among the most celebrated performers of her generation.

From her iconic Broadway roles in Carousel, Ragtime, and A Raisin in the Sun to acclaimed performances in The Gilded Age and Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, McDonald’s range and emotional depth continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

A Juilliard-trained soprano, McDonald brings her signature warmth and expressive power to every performance. The program will include showstopping classics and heartfelt ballads from across her stage and screen career.

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both singer and actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy, she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people and received the National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama.

Her Broadway credits include Tony-winning performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, which also earned her an Olivier Award nomination for her West End debut. McDonald has also appeared in The Secret Garden, Marie Christine, 110 in the Shade, Shuffle Along, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, and Ohio State Murders. She received her eleventh Tony nomination for Gypsy (2024–25), making her the most decorated performer in Tony Awards acting history.

On screen, McDonald has appeared in The Sound of Music Live!, Private Practice, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, and HBO’s The Gilded Age. Her film credits include Beauty and the Beast, Ricki and the Flash, Respect, Rustin, and Origin. Her opera work includes La voix humaine, Send, and Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny, the latter earning her two Grammy Awards.

McDonald has released five solo albums on Nonesuch Records and Sing Happy with the New York Philharmonic on Decca Gold. She is a founding member of Black Theatre United, a board member of Covenant House International, and an advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights.