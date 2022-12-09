Tickets Go On Sale Today For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Overture Center
Performances run February 21-26.
Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Overture Center for the Arts from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.
Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.
The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, Caroline Perry, L'Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar."
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On Sept. 17, 2021, a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.
Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.
The 2022/23 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Madison Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 6, 2022
Overture Galleries' winter 2022 exhibitions are now on display in Galleries I, II and III through Sunday, March 5. Plus, a new exhibit opens in Playhouse Gallery on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. The exhibits feature 32 local and regional artists.
Syndee Winters Comes to Madison This Month For Intimate LunART Cabaret Show
December 5, 2022
LunART has the perfect event for Madison area live-music fans who love Broadway, romance and storytelling. Syndee Winters, star of Broadway's “The Lion King,” is coming to town for a cabaret show. This is a one-night-only, one-of-a-kind intimate event you don't want to miss!
Overture's 'Kids In The Rotunda' Presents Three Action-Packed December Shows
November 28, 2022
Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, presents three fun-filled Saturdays of action-packed performances on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in December. Three popular artists and groups return this month: Stuart Stotts, Handphibians and David Landau.
Straight No Chaser to Bring 25th Anniversary Tour to Overture Center in December
November 23, 2022
The a cappella group Straight No Chaser, from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., is touring in celebration of their 25th anniversary with a stop at Overture Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.
Players Have A Chance To Win Fantastic Prizes At WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE, December 6
November 22, 2022
Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America and will stop in Madison at Overture Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with host Mark L. Walberg.